These R-Rated Never Have I Ever Prompts Totally Bring The Heat

If you’ve ever been to summer camp or have gone to a high school party you probably know about the game Never Have I Ever. It’s like Truth Or Dare for people who only want the truth. And, much like Truth Or Dare, Never Have I Ever is way more fun if you’re playing with a partner or crush… and if you decide to get a little steamier with your prompts.

If you haven’t played the game (there’s a first time for everything) it is pretty self-explanatory. But here’s how it goes: you, and whoever you’re playing with, hold up ten fingers and take turns saying something you haven’t done (formatted like “Never have I ever ____.”). If you or anyone else has done that thing, you put a finger down. The way you “win” the game is to be the last person with a finger up.

If you’re looking to get a bit spicy with Never Have I Ever, then you’ve come to the right place: These sexual Never Have I Ever prompts are not your middle school version. Playing a game of sexy Never Have I Ever with a partner, or with a new potential partner, is a fun way to get to know each other on a deeper level (wink). And with these 43 prompts, you have the ability to get to know each other really, really well.

So, grab your crush, light some candles, and get ready to dive in. Here are 43 sexual Never Have I Ever prompts to spice things up.

Never have I ever made out in an elevator. Never have I ever had sex in a car. Never have I ever had sex in public. Never have I ever got caught having sex. Never have I ever called someone “Daddy.” Never have I ever used handcuffs. Never have I ever had a threesome. Never have I ever masturbated. Never have I ever used a sex toy. Never have I ever gone to a topless beach. Never have I ever had a friend with benefits. Never have I ever dirty text to the wrong person. Never have I ever done anal. Never have I ever had period sex. Never have I ever bitten someone sexually. Never have I ever gone commando. Never have I ever had a sexual fantasy. Never have I ever kissed more than one person in a day. Never have I ever roleplayed. Never have I ever said the wrong name in bed. Never have I ever watched porn. Never have I ever played strip poker.

Never have I ever sent a dirty text. Never have I ever slept with a coworker. Never have I ever been spit on sexually. Never have I ever read smut. Never have I ever had a sex dream. Never have I ever had a one-night stand. Never have I ever given a lap dance. Never have I ever hooked up with someone at a party. Never have I ever Googled sex positions. Never have I ever been to a strip club. Never have I ever sucked a partner’s toes or feet. Never have I ever removed a partner’s underwear using my mouth. Never have I ever used flavored lube or a condom. Never have I ever been spanked sexually. Never have I ever been choked sexually. Never have I ever had sex in someone else’s bed. Never have I ever lied about an orgasm. Never have I ever masturbated to something that wasn’t porn. Never have I ever had sex on the beach. Never have I ever taken a shower with someone else. Never have I ever fantasized about a friend’s family.

Um, is it hot in here for anyone else?