Long-distance relationships are a handful — it’s true. There’s so much to consider: making time throughout the day to call your bae, when you’ll be able to see them next, and of course, how to keep the spark alive from miles away. With the continuous advancement of technology, luckily, there’s an option for every couple, ranging from innocent “I miss you” gifts like touch bracelets to more spicy novelties (like long-distance relationship sex toys) that will remind both of you why long distance is worth it in the first place.

There are a variety of sex toys on the market made specifically for LDRs, making it easier than ever to please your partner from across state lines. Not only are the opportunities endless, but now, so are the orgasms.

When you think of sex toys, you might think of generic vibrators or dildos. But nay-nay, my friend — there’s a world of toys that exist far beyond that (even though those are both great). Allow me to introduce you to long-distance pleasure, including toys for both vulva and penis-owners. I’ve compiled a list of fool-proof sex toys for you and your partner, because in this day and age, you don’t need to wait for them to come into town to make you cum… into town. (I thought that was funny.)

lovense Lovense Lush 3 ($119) Made to be discreet and uses Bluetooth connectivity to work its magic. Designed with soft silicone, a powerful motor, and low noise, this vibrator connects to the Lovense Remote app so your partner can control your orgasm, whether they’re on a work trip or across the globe. See On Lovense

lovense Lovense Max 2 ($99) Designed with a realistic-feeling sleeve, dual stimulation, and bluetooth functionality, this masturbator is perfect for couples who want to use their Lovense toys together. Not to mention, it can also be controlled through the Lovense Remote app, making it ideal for those spicy LDR moments when your hand just isn’t cutting it. See On Lovense

ohmibod OhMiBod Esca 2 ($79) This vibrator, available on Amazon, comes equipped with LED lights that sync to its vibrations as well as the ability to connect to other Kiiroo products – so you and your partner can please each other, at the same time. What’s better than that? See On Amazon

arcwave Arcwave Ion ($200) Using just pulsating airwaves, this toy changes the game for LDR spicy time. Equipped with eight different intensity settings and made for contactless stimulation, this stroker is easy to clean and quick to please. Its design doesn’t allow for Bluetooth connectivity, but don’t fret: you and bae can easily get the job done with a little sub-dom phone sex. (Don’t knock it till you try it.) See On Amazon

satisfyer Satisfyer Love Triangle ($50) Looking for a more clit-focused toy? The Satisfyer is calling your name. Also available on Amazon, this toy uses pressure waves and vibrations to stimulate the clitoris and give you the orgasm you’ve been craving. Download its corresponding app and your partner will be able to control all of the vibrations, right from their phone. See On Amazon

If you’ve been looking to spice up your long-distance relationship, then I highly recommend trying one of these toys. There’s so much to gain – and nothing to lose. All of these toys are designed with LDR couples in mind, and they’re made to be used from a distance: whether it’s a few states away or across the country. They say distance makes the heart grow fonder — but it can also make the tension build stronger. Who knows? You and your partner may just find a new spicy routine that the two of you love.