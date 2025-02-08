12 Gen Z-Favorite Substacks All The Cool Girls Are Subscribing To

If you love the feeling of peeking in on someone’s life (ideally one that is well curated and aspirational), then Substack is for you. The online platform where creators publish their work (and get paid via reader subscriptions) was created in 2017, and since then, it has evolved into a community that centers on creativity and connection. And with TikTok’s uncertain future (the U.S. ban deadline is currently set for April 4), Substack is emerging as a leading alternative platform for both content creators and media consumers.

One of the things people love most about Substack is the community it fosters among creators and subscribers. It’s not just a one-way channel; not only can creators share their lives with subscribers, but also, can message each other, post videos and pictures, and follow each other. This makes it easy to find even more creators who you may not originally known about.

There is pretty much a Substack for every interest imaginable, so it can feel a little daunting. Substacks range from highly personalized essays in which authors share about their lives, to newsletters giving updates in specific areas of interest. Basically, there is something for everyone. So, where should you start? Below, check out some Gen Z-favorite Substacks to subscribe to.

For the politically engaged girlies, Airplane Mode by Liz Plank is, as she herself says, “your dose of news, minus the depression.” Plank writes about politics and current events empathetically and with humor, showing readers a way to approach these tough times. With post titles that include “How Do You Plan for a Future That Might Not Exist,” “In Defense of Doing Less,” and “Time to Enter Your Insufferable B*tch Era,” Plank’s writing is must-read material for young women living in such tumultuous times, providing salient and comforting advice like the big sister you always wanted.

For you and your besties, The (every) Girls Room, written by a team of young women, includes horoscopes and weekly rundowns of all the things you and the girls talk about when going out to dinner. The (every) Girls Room is a collage of book recommendations, mood boards, and a series called “Per My Last Email,” in which women can anonymously share questions about life and career highs and lows.

For the planner in your life (or maybe that’s you), Big Salad by Joanna Goddard is all about curating life, from cute date ideas to gift guides. Big Salad is for your sophisticated side, the one that wants to plan the perfect dinner party and watch the perfect documentary. It is your lookbook and cookbook all in one convenient place.

For the quintessential Gen Zer, After School by Casey Lewis, who writes about all things Gen Z and hosts the After School podcast, covers everything in the world of Gen Z, from the latest trend on TikTok to what the latest fashion “core” is. With most reads clocking in at under three minutes, After School is great for short attention spans, too.

Ella Emhoff (yes, that Ella Emhoff) has a Substack all about crafts and textile art. She shares patterns, tutorials, and general chitchat about all things creative. Think about it like the cool girls crafting club!

For the girl dreaming of moving to the big city, Gen Z & The City covers modern life and teaches you how to be city-savvy. Author Naomi Ronner writes personal essays and thinkpieces brought on by life in the city. Whether you’re moving to NYC or have another metropolitan dream in mind, it is always fun to read about (and learn from) people’s personal experiences.

For those looking for introspection in a fast-paced world, Maybe Baby, authored by culture writer Haley Naham, is a great Substack for those who want to read about cultural phenomenons in an analytical but approachable way. Maybe Baby will get you thinking and encourage your curiosity as you read about pop culture and the modern world.

For the fashion girlies, Back Row, by fashion and culture journalist Amy Odell, is about everything in the fashion world, from the latest trends to analytical essays on the fashion industry. Back Row is a great Substack for those who love fashion and want to be educated at the same time.

For the foodies out there, Food & Feelings is exactly what the title says, a newsletter for straightforward and delicious recipes and quips about life. One recipe drops weekly on Fridays, with each one crafted to be, as author Alex Hill writes, “flavorful, functional, and achievable.” In addition to the weekly recipes, Hill hosts virtual cooking classes for readers.

For those looking for insightful essays on the behaviors and social trends of Gen Z, The Gen Zer does deep dives into youth culture. From Thred Media, The Gen Zer shares essays, written by a variety of authors, on topics such as dating as a Gen Zer and Gen Z’s affinity for nostalgia.

Things Worth Knowing, written by former editor-in-chief of ELLE and Cosmopolitan, Farrah Storr, is for the advice-seekers. Essays include Storr’s takes on how to dress, travel tips, restaurant recommendations, as well as relationship advice, politics, and emotions.

For the self-care girlie, Morning Person is all about living intentionally. The newsletter covers tips and recommendations for everything from decorating your apartment to creating your first capsule wardrobe. Weekly essays drop on Sundays and Tuesdays, with the Sunday Edition featuring a personal essay by author Leslie Stephens.