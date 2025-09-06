Sexperts Gave Us 27 Sex Accessories To Check Out ASAP

Jeans and a tube top? Cute. But add a loud heel, a headscarf, and dramatic sunglasses, and now you’re her. The difference? Accessories! We all know that accessorizing can elevate an outfit, but what if it could elevate your sex life, too? I’m giving you all the best sex accessories to elevate your sex life — well, with the help of the experts, obvi.

All the sexperts (sex experts) I talked to agree: every person’s needs are different, but sexessory (sex accessories… you see what I’m doing here?) have the power to make sex more exciting, enjoyable, and accessible.

And of course, as a long-time adult store employee and sex educator, I’ve seen what flies off the shelves and what makes people come back for more. So I’m sharing my customer faves, personal must-haves, and expert-backed picks.

Before you go buck wild and go on a sexessory shopping spree, there are a few red flags to avoid. “Material-wise, avoid soft plastics like jelly rubber in favor of silicone—the former may contain phthalates, which aren’t considered body-safe,” says Dr. Carol Queen — the Good Vibes Staff Sexologist and Curator of the Antique Vibrator Museum, which might be the coolest job title of all time. Her rule for lube: don’t use flavored products internally, and always check the ingredients list if you have allergies. If you react badly to something, make a mental note of the ingredients so you can avoid them next time.

Lastly, she suggests avoiding stores that don’t specialize in sex toys or erotic products. “If you find a deal that’s too good to be true, it probably is,” she says. These products are curated with that advice in mind. Here are 27 of the best sex accessories to help you get your O on, because pleasure deserves to be celebrated.

kiiroo ProWand ($99) “A wand vibrator can be used for many different purposes, from external pleasure on zones like the nipples, perineum, or clitoris to back massage and long-distance play if you have an interactive wand like the Kiiroo ProWand,” says Kate Kozlova, the resident sex educator at Luxus. And this wand really does have it all: it’s fully waterproof, super quiet, app-controlled, crazy intense, and even has mood lighting! See On Kiiroo

were not really strangers XXX ($30) We’re Not Really Strangers is a fan favorite, but this edition is designed to turn up the heat amongst romantic partners or any curious friend group who wants to ask some sexy questions. See On We’re Not Really Strangers

unbound Unbound Cuffies ($19) Silicone cuffs are perfect for people who want the restraint of handcuffs without getting jabbed by the metal. And they are good for partners who always lose the keys (me). See on Amazon

pjur Aqua Naked Lube ($9) “All bodies are different,” says Kozlova, “but I think everyone could benefit from having a high-quality water-based lube in their possession at all times. Water-based lube can be added to partnered playtime or can be applied to a sex toy during solo play for a sensation-enhancing difference.” Water-based lubes, like this one, are also easy to clean up and both toy and condom compatible. See on Pjur

unbound Storage Bag ($19) This toy-safe storage bag is perfect because it looks just like an unsuspecting makeup bag. Plus, it’s even got a pouch for your charging cord (since everyone loses it). See on Unbound Babes

pjur Woman Lust Intense Orgasm Gel ($35) The best way I can describe this gel is that it’s like a breath mint for your clit. You’ll just have to trust me that that is a good thing. Kozlova says stimulating gels, like this one, are particularly handy for anyone who struggles to reach orgasm. See on pjur

cal exotics Blackout Blindfold ($12) Alright, this might sound a little Fifty Shades, but blindfolds are super versatile! “Though these are associated with kink play, they are also a great sensation toy, because if you mask any one sense, the others become tuned up to compensate,” says Queen. So turn off the lights and turn on the mystery, because when you can’t see what’s coming when every touch feels electric. See on Good Vibes

luxus Luxus Couples Toy ($149) If you are in an MF couple, where said F wants to orgasm more during penetration, this innovative toy is an incredible investment. “Once the penis owner is close to climax, the Luxus ring on their penis activates the clitoral device, giving a final push of stimulation to achieve the clitoral orgasm,” says Kozlova. The toy actually detects rhythm and closeness and will automatically sync you up. Insane. See on Luxus

sportsheets Ultra Thigh Strap-On Harness ($37) A thigh strap-on harness lets you take the fun off the hips and onto the leg. It’s perfect for partnered play, power play, accessibility, or just switching things up in the bedroom See on Babeland

pjur Pjur Analyse Me! Moisturizing Water-Based Lube ($23) Though silicone-based lube is often recommended for anal sex, it breaks down silicone-based toys. So, a specialized water-based anal lubricant is good for your toys and easy to clean up! See on Pjur

nerve.com Position of The Day Playbook ($13) I have this exact book, and it is stellar. The names are creative and hilarious, and the positions will have you going at it all year. See on Amazon

Colours Anal Trainer Set ($49) If you are looking to explore anal play, or are an old pro, this pack has something for you. These safe, water-proof, user-friendly plugs are perfect for anyone who likes a little extra stimulation in the back or is working their way up to anal intercourse. See on Good Vibes

naensen Sex Wedge ($20) “A sex wedge/sex pillow can make penetrative sex more comfortable and deeply pleasurable, especially for folks with chronic pain, disabilities, or just tight hips. It takes the strain off your back, opens up angles, and makes oral or g-spot stimulation effortless,” says Tim Lagman, Resident Sex Educator for pjur. Plus, it is an excellent tool to try new positions with. See on Amazon

plusone plusOne Rose ($29) Yeah, I know you’ve heard the rumors, and I’m here to settle it. Rose toys really are the best. PlusOne once sent me 24 of these to share at sex ed presentations, and I have had nothing but great feedback. Plus, you can use code UF20 for 20% off on any PlusOne product. See on PlusOne

mentionables Naughty Date Night Scratch Off Game ($15) For couples who want spice without the planning, these cards let you scratch and go. It’s like a sexy surprise party. See on Mentionables

plusone plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager ($34) This dual vibe targets both the clit and G-spot. It’s a budget-friendly must-have for blended orgasms. See on PlusOne

sliquid Sliquid Sassy Lube ($22) The first time I tried Sassy, I was under the impression that most water-based lubes were the same… Boy, was I wrong. This lubricant is way slicker and lasts longer than average. I have no idea what’s sassy about it, but y’all need this lube. See on Good Vibes

blush Aria By Blush Flutter Tongue ($48) On top of having the cutest design ever, this product feels incredible. It emulates oral sex with a little supersonic tongue, and it’s wild. A must-have for any oral sex lover. See on Blush

plusone

plusOne Vibrating Super Bullet ($28) This vibe heats things up… literally. Trust, you don’t know you need a heated vibe until you have a heated vibe. See on PlusOne

plusone plusOne Toy Cleaner ($15) Most toys can do with liquid soap and water, then air-dried, but for those moments when you are lazy or on the go, it’s very handy to have a non-scented cleaner on hand. Plus, it’s TSA-approved and good on the go! See on PlusOne

Bellesa Cuffs By Bellesa ($29) If you want the cutest, softest cuffs on planet earth, here’s your stop. See on Bellesa

sportsheets Montero Strap-On ($45) This strap-on is adjustable to body type, vegan, has an interchangeable O-ring, and won’t break the bank. What more could you ask for! See on Babeland

blush Cotton Toy Bag ($14) Now that you have all these accessories, you’re going to need a place to store them. These bags are adorable and inconspicuous for anyone looking to hide or move their personal items. See on Blush

lovehoney Lovehoney Get Hard Extra Thick Silicone C-Ring Set ($17) These silicone c-rings are perfect for anyone looking to prolong an erection and delay orgasm. By gently restricting blood flow, they help enhance stamina and intensify sensation. Plus, the soft, body-safe silicone makes them easy to clean and ideal for reuse. See on Lovehoney

ball and chain Ultimate Roll Bedroom Sex Dice ($8) Sex dice are the perfect way to add a little playful spontaneity to your MF sex life or shake up your usual routine. See on Lovehoney

flintts Flintts Mints ($8) These mints are mouth-watering, literally. They kick your salivatory glands into overdrive, which is extra helpful for oral sex. See on Good Vibes

clone a willy DIY Homemade Dildo Clone Kit ($50) I have a hard time recommending a specific dildo, because everyone’s tastes are so different. But if you have a penis you already like, you should totally make a clone of it and bring it home. See on Clone A Willy

Sex accessories aren’t just toys, they’re your ticket to more fun, more pleasure, and more “hell yes” moments. Pick the right ones, play safely, and let your curiosity run wild. Because if a headscarf and heels can transform a look, imagine what a few sexessories can do for your O.