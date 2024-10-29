Selfmade’s Rumination Recovery Balm Is The Pain Relief You’ve Been Looking For

Life is beyond stressful — I think we can all agree on that. We are constantly caught up in the rush of what the day brings us, whether it be our work schedule or our emotions giving us a much-needed moment for a breakdown (I cry at least three times a week, so I get it). Your body is just begging for some balance in everyday life, and selfmade has heard your pleas. Time to finally give your body the nourishment it so desperately deserves with selfmade’s new Rumination Recovery Balm.

If you haven’t heard about selfmade, now you will. The brand was started by Stephanie Lee in 2020 with a mission: to change the way we take care of ourselves. She was inspired by the many different people who handled their mental health all around the world. This brand introduced its first product, Secure Attachment Comfort Serum+, which received rave reviews and was awarded Vogue’s Best Serum award (as they should).

Diving into their new product, the Rumination Recovery Balm ($42) is a 2-in-1 transformative balm that soothes worries away by targeting muscle tension and pain with therapeutic ingredients. Super straightforward, right? Don’t stress! There are no flashy gimmicks here. At the core of their brand, selfmade strives not for perfectionism, but practical wellness tools for everyday stressors while they blend psychology and skincare together — the perfect combo.

Debuting on Oct. 29, this balm will have a whole takeover. Remember all the imbalance in your life I was talking about earlier? Yep, gone. This balm is made to restore balance and de-stress any tension left from the day. Just apply the semi-solid balm onto your skin and watch it melt into an oil that will instantly fix the aches and help your skin maintain its natural glow.

For all my fitness babes out there, this product can be used as a “pre-workout warm-up” as it calms your nervous system for a better muscle-mind connection. Once you are done with your workout, you can use it once more for the perfect aftercare routine. Let your mind relax as the balm erases the negative thought patterns and chronic anxiety. Bring this to my bathroom counter, please and thank you.

If you are looking for the pick-me-up, look no further. As someone who can’t catch their breath, I will be running to selfmade’s website to pick up this balm. Here’s to handling the stress of everyday life — and everything else.