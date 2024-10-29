Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
selfmade cream?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
selfmade cream?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
selfmade
Wellness

Selfmade’s Rumination Recovery Balm Is The Pain Relief You’ve Been Looking For

Danielle Stehle

Life is beyond stressful — I think we can all agree on that. We are constantly caught up in the rush of what the day brings us, whether it be our work schedule or our emotions giving us a much-needed moment for a breakdown (I cry at least three times a week, so I get it). Your body is just begging for some balance in everyday life, and selfmade has heard your pleas. Time to finally give your body the nourishment it so desperately deserves with selfmade’s new Rumination Recovery Balm.

If you haven’t heard about selfmade, now you will. The brand was started by Stephanie Lee in 2020 with a mission: to change the way we take care of ourselves. She was inspired by the many different people who handled their mental health all around the world.  This brand introduced its first product, Secure Attachment Comfort Serum+, which received rave reviews and was awarded Vogue’s Best Serum award (as they should). 

Diving into their new product, the Rumination Recovery Balm ($42) is a 2-in-1 transformative balm that soothes worries away by targeting muscle tension and pain with therapeutic ingredients. Super straightforward, right? Don’t stress! There are no flashy gimmicks here. At the core of their brand, selfmade strives not for perfectionism, but practical wellness tools for everyday stressors while they blend psychology and skincare together — the perfect combo. 

selfmade rumination cream?width=500&height=500&fit=cover&auto=webp
selfmade
See On Selfmade

Debuting on Oct. 29, this balm will have a whole takeover. Remember all the imbalance in your life I was talking about earlier? Yep, gone. This balm is made to restore balance and de-stress any tension left from the day. Just apply the semi-solid balm onto your skin and watch it melt into an oil that will instantly fix the aches and help your skin maintain its natural glow.

For all my fitness babes out there, this product can be used as a “pre-workout warm-up” as it calms your nervous system for a better muscle-mind connection. Once you are done with your workout, you can use it once more for the perfect aftercare routine. Let your mind relax as the balm erases the negative thought patterns and chronic anxiety. Bring this to my bathroom counter, please and thank you. 

If you are looking for the pick-me-up, look no further. As someone who can’t catch their breath, I will be running to selfmade’s website to pick up this balm. Here’s to handling the stress of everyday life — and everything else.

Danielle Stehle (STAY-lee) is the Wellness Intern at Her Campus. She explores the different areas under the wellness vertical including physical health, mental health, and sex & relationships to create a fun & comfortable atmosphere for those who want to learn more. Currently, she is finishing her undergraduate degree in journalism at Kent State University with a minor in creative writing. She plans to travel to Europe to further her education by continuing through graduate school focusing on publishing. She wants to improve her writing in hopes to inform and inspire others. She works alongside the education abroad team at Kent State to create opportunities for students who want to have a taste of the world around them. Outside of Her Campus, she is always willing to find new parts of herself to embrace. She has fallen in love with Italy so you will always hear a "ding" from Duolingo. If she is not writing, you can find her head in a book, lifting serious weight at the gym, or sharing her feral self on her TikTok.