Celebrate Being A Scorpio With These Birthday IG Captions

Happy birthday! In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the best Scorpio season birthday Instagram captions to share this season.

Scorpio season is creeping up upon us, babes. So you know all the badass Scorpios are going to let their energy shine — and their energy needs more than just a room, everyone needs to know. So, for this water sign, what better way to let the energy flow than posting about it on social media with the perfect Scorpio season Instagram caption to match?

A caption for a Scorpio needs the right vibrancy to really convey who they are: Scorpios are known to be quite alluring with their intense passions and naturally magnetic presence. They have such a loyal side to those they truly love and care about; however, if you betray them in any way … yeah, good luck with that. This water sign is very intuitive, too.

Overall, they are such determined individuals who will let their ambitions soar (as they should)!

Embracing your zodiac sign is all part of the fun, especially if it’s your season, Scorpios. Letting your little quirks come out to be loved by all because duh! It’s all about you!

It’s time to polish that stinger of yours and be fully immersed in what it means to be you. Here are 60 captions that will really show who owns this season!

60 Scoprio Season birthday captions:

Don’t blame me; it’s Pluto’s fault. It’s time to bring out my stinger for Scorpio season. I trust my intuition. Always, babe. Just like SZA says: it’s a good day living in my mind. I am determined to make the most out of this season. It’s either you’re obsessed with me or I’m obsessed with you. Whatever comes first. Hey, universe. Make this Scorpio season worth it, okay? Giving my energy into life is what I am made for. It’s our time, Scorpio babes. I’m a water sign. I’ll just go with the flow of whatever life brings. “I used to be very revenge-motivated, but that’s just because I’m a Scorpio.” – SZA It’s my season. Try not to fall in love with me. I want it, I got it. Unleashing my Scorpio intensity. My goals aren’t high. You just can’t reach them. POV: You’re a Scorpio about to own your season. You will know when I love you (I make it very obvious). As a Scorpio, I may want you but I definitely don’t need you. Scorpio Checklist: loyal, passionate, and a dash of vengeance. With Pluto on my side, I’m ready to start brand new. If you saw me do it this Scorpio season, no you didn’t. Scorpios > anyone else. I’m owning the season like Scorpio queen Miss Kendall on the runway. If you haven’t noticed, it’s my favorite season of the year. Yeah, the universe and I are usually synced up this season. Water in my sign, and in my eyes. Cheers to changing and growing into the person I am meant to be. Aren’t in love with me yet? Don’t worry. I’ll change that. Here’s to the friends who make me a better person and Scorpio, of course. My love is a solid foundation of trust and passion. Build wisely.