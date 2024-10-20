Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Scorpio Nail Ideas From TikTok & Instagram Are Bold & Beautiful

Vivian Gilbert

October is here, and it’s an important season for a certain water sign: Scorpio. Time for the most intuitive, loyal, and protective sign of the Zodiac to celebrate. If your birthday is between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, or the stinging Scorpion resides boldly in your sign chart, I’m talking about you! So let’s bring out the passion and discover Scorpio’s inner style with these Scorpio nail ideas from TikTok and Instagram.

Scorpio is associated with darker and neutral colors. It’s not uncommon to see a symphonic wave of red and burgundy, blue, black, and even gray and purple on a Scorpio color palette. Scorpio — hence its name — has the scorpion as its animal symbol, which is tough, venomous, and resilient. It’s similar to Scorpio people, who are intense, ambitious, and independent.

Scorpio-based fashion trends shine through in makeup, hair, and of course, nails. On Instagram and TikTok, creators have shown their love for the water sign by making nail designs that match the fierce nature of the Scorpio. Whether it’s your birthday, Scorpio is a big part of your chart, or you just like Scorpios, try out these Scorpio nail ideas to bring in the season in style.

Scorpion Nails
The name speaks for itself — design your nails with the scorpion animal. Scorpios are passionate, determined, and have an alluring attraction\. Just like a scorpion can attract others to it with the unique sound of its tail, Scorpio’s unique personality is what draws others to them. To be akin to your Zodiac symbol, using it as decoration for nails is a must.

Scorpio sign nails

Scorpio’s symbol is the letter M with a tail attached to the end. It’s another way to represent this sign of the Zodiac. The symbol of Scorpio lets everyone know what time it is.

Scorpio letter nails
Want a basic design? Write the Scorpio name on your nails. Spelling out “Scorpio” in various colors and styles makes for a unique idea. If you’re proud about being a Scorpio, make it’s name a statement and spell it out for everyone to see.

Dark Nails
Since dark, neutral colors are signature Scorpio tones, choose shades that best display the vibes! Red, burgundy, teal, and blue contrast each other to make the ultimate Scorpio palette. Purple and gray are standout colors that can reflect a Scorpio’s emotion. And don’t forget, black goes with anything!

Bedazzled Scorpio Nails

Scorpio’s best qualities include bravery and extravagance. That goes for their appearance too. With nails, what’s more extravagant than shiny stones and a lot of bling? Dazzle your nails in rhinestones for a shimmering, glamorous look that speaks to the lavishness of a Scorpio. Go crazy coating your nails in sparkles and glitz!

