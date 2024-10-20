October is here, and it’s an important season for a certain water sign: Scorpio. Time for the most intuitive, loyal, and protective sign of the Zodiac to celebrate. If your birthday is between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21, or the stinging Scorpion resides boldly in your sign chart, I’m talking about you! So let’s bring out the passion and discover Scorpio’s inner style with these Scorpio nail ideas from TikTok and Instagram.

Scorpio is associated with darker and neutral colors. It’s not uncommon to see a symphonic wave of red and burgundy, blue, black, and even gray and purple on a Scorpio color palette. Scorpio — hence its name — has the scorpion as its animal symbol, which is tough, venomous, and resilient. It’s similar to Scorpio people, who are intense, ambitious, and independent.

Scorpio-based fashion trends shine through in makeup, hair, and of course, nails. On Instagram and TikTok, creators have shown their love for the water sign by making nail designs that match the fierce nature of the Scorpio. Whether it’s your birthday, Scorpio is a big part of your chart, or you just like Scorpios, try out these Scorpio nail ideas to bring in the season in style.