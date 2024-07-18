Summer Seasonal Depression Is Real & Here’s What An Expert Wants You To Know

Summer is here, and while it’s coined to be the season of fun and relaxation, it can sometimes feel like the exact opposite. Between the blazing heat, body image worries, disrupted routines, loneliness, and constant financial stress, summer isn’t the ultimate mood fixer we all think it is. And while it’s normal to feel blue in the winter months, can you have seasonal depression in the summer?

Here’s the thing — not everyone finds summer to be a blast. In fact, some of us might feel even more down during these sunny months, thanks to something called Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder, AKA SAD. After surviving a seemingly endless and freezing winter, the warm weather might not exactly boost everyone’s spirits if they’re dealing with seasonal depression. When everyone else seems so happy splashing in the water or soaking up the sun, it can be tough if you’re not feeling the same way.

If summer’s got you feeling more blue than bright, just know you’re not alone. To learn more about summer seasonal depression, I spoke to clinical psychologist and Seasonal Affective Disorder expert Kelly Rohan about how to combat the blues during the summer season.

What is seasonal depression?

Ever feel like your energy drops when the sun is out? You might be experiencing summer SAD, a type of depression that hits when the weather heats up. According to Rohan, “Seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is clinical depression that follows a seasonal pattern whereby the symptoms occur annually during the affected season(s) and resolves during the opposite season(s).” The more you know.

Summer seasonal depression typically brings along symptoms like feeling persistently sad, losing interest in things you usually love, having low energy all day long, struggling with sleep, and not feeling hungry. The good news? With proper support, summer seasonal depression won’t last forever. “In summer SAD, these symptoms trickle in during spring or summer and go away as the weather cools with the approach of fall or winter,” Rohan tells Her Campus.

Why does summer seasonal depression occur as opposed to winter seasonal depression?

While the abundance of sunlight and the shift to warmer weather might seem inviting, SAD poses a unique challenge for those susceptible, especially during the sweltering months. Unlike its winter counterpart, which is associated with shorter days and decreased sunlight, summer SAD appears to be triggered by something a little different. “The assumed environmental trigger of summer depression is excessive heat and humidity versus a short photoperiod (day length from dusk to dawn) for winter depression,” explains Rohan. “However, we do not know what it is about exposure to heat and humidity that causes depression in people who are susceptible to summer SAD.”

What are the main triggers of summer seasonal depression, especially among college students?

Summer can bring more than just sunshine for some of us. If you find yourself feeling down when the heat rolls in, several factors could be at play: Neurotransmitter imbalance, seasonal allergies, genetic influence, plus behavioral and thought patterns.

“Key neurotransmitters of mood regulation, such as norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin, are also involved in thermoregulation,” says Rohan. With pollen peaking in spring and summer, those of us sensitive to allergens might notice our moods taking a dip. “Mood disorders, including summer SAD, also run in families,” Rohan continues. While specific genes aren’t pinpointed yet, it’s likely a mix of genetic factors predisposing some of us to struggle more with mood in summer.

Sometimes, trying to beat the heat by staying indoors can unintentionally cut us off from social activities and the things that usually make us happy — like hanging out with friends or enjoying outdoor events. “Thoughts like, ‘Everyone else seems to be so happy and love summer, what’s wrong with me?’ says Rohan. “People with summer SAD may have a lot of negative thoughts about summer, such as ‘I hate summer,’ ‘This heat is awful,’ and ‘I cannot function in the summer.’ These negative thoughts tend to worsen mood.”

What are some effective strategies for coping with summertime seasonal depression?

Dealing with summer depression can be tough, especially when the heat makes it hard to enjoy outdoor activities. If you find yourself struggling, here are some strategies to help you beat the heat and lift your spirits. “You might consider getting out early (right after sunrise) for a walk,” Rohan says. “Take advantage of local swimming pools and beaches to cool off.”

If you have air conditioning at home, use it to create a comfortable environment. Consider investing in a portable unit if you don’t have one. Indoor recreation spaces can also offer air-conditioned comfort. “Enjoy indoor activities where air conditioning is accessible, such as local shopping centers, public libraries, restaurants, and movie theaters,” says Rohan. “Some people benefit from taking 15-minute cold showers several times a day. You could engage in social activities at night after sunset.”

Dealing with clinical depression is no easy feat. It’s a real challenge that many of us face silently. But here’s the thing: you don’t have to go through it alone this summer. “Beyond strategies to help thermoregulation, summer depression can be treated with antidepressant medications or an evidence-based talk therapy like cognitive-behavioral therapy,” Rohan says. “A reasonable first step is to talk to your doctor to see if they have resources in their practice to treat you or, if not, they could refer you to a mental health professional.”

Recognizing and understanding summer SAD as a legitimate mental health issue is crucial. It’s not just about feeling blue during sunny months — it’s a condition that deserves attention and support, no matter the season. Whether through lifestyle adjustments like seeking cooler environments or professional help like therapy or medication, managing summer SAD is more possible than ever.