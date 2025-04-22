Slide Into Your Crush’s DMs With These Flirty Messages

If I’m being honest, I typically turn my nose up at an Instagram DM. However, there have been a few instances where I’ve gotten a DM that’s made me blush — just a little bit. So if you see a cutie on your feed and want to shoot your shot, don’t freak out: I have some flirty DMs to send your crush. And no, they’re not corny.

Sliding into someone’s DMs is, in my opinion, an art. You don’t want to come on too strong, yet you want to lead with intention. And you want to be flirty and cheeky, but you also don’t want to hit ’em with a “u up?” or a “wyd?” (Both of which I’ll, without a doubt, leave on read.) So, what do you say?

I’ve put together 40 flirty, low-key, and actually fun DMs to help you start the convo — or turn it up a notch. Whether you’re trying to make them laugh, spark some chemistry, or just finally break the ice, there’s something on this list for every vibe.

Bestie, if you’ve been hovering over the “send message” button, consider this your sign to go for it. Copy, paste, tweak, or steal the energy — just make it yours. (And thank me later.)

40 Flirty DMs to send your crush:

You just popped up on my feed. Coincidence or fate being cute? If we keep liking each other’s posts, are we dating or…? I was going to wait for you to DM me, but I got impatient 😏 What’s it like being the most attractive person in my DMs right now? OK, but… when are we hanging out instead of just texting? You really out here being fine and funny? Rude. Be honest — did you just post that to get my attention? Because it worked. I had a clever pickup line, but then I saw your face and forgot it. We should stop flirting online and do it in person. You’re either my soulmate or my phone’s algorithm has great taste. I was trying to focus today, and then you posted. So thanks for that. You’re kind of dangerous to my self-control. Not to be dramatic, but I’d risk a terrible playlist to go on a drive with you. You’re officially my favorite notification. If you ever need someone to flirt with, I’m available 24/7. I feel like you’d look even better next to me. Just saying. You have no idea how many drafts I made before sending this. Can we skip the small talk and just talk about how good we’d look together? You make it very hard to act chill. If I had a dollar for every time I thought about you… I’d be rich enough to take you somewhere fancy. Why are we not dating yet? You + me + coffee = a very productive meeting of hot people. We should do something fun before everyone realizes how good we look together. Flirting in DMs is cool, but flirting over food is elite. You make scrolling way more interesting. I was today years old when I realized you’re my type. Let’s make a deal: I’ll bring the charm, you bring that smile. If I get caught staring at my phone, I’m blaming you. Your posts should come with a warning label: may cause feelings. How do you manage to be this cute and still humble? Do you always look that good, or is today special? You have no business being this fine on a random Tuesday. Just here to add a little spice to your inbox 😌 Your taste in memes is great. Almost as great as your face. So, when are you going to stop being hot and start being mine? Do I compliment you now, or wait five minutes to seem cool? If I flirted with you, would you flirt back or make me work for it? You’re dangerously close to becoming my lock screen. I don’t normally simp, but you’re making it very difficult. Let’s be real — this DM was overdue.

NGL, these would work on me.