Let’s be real: Valentine’s Day on campus can give us all totally mixed feelings. Are you buried under a mountain of midterms, surviving on coffee and sheer willpower? Maybe your dating app feeds are looking more “mid” than magical, or the thought of another awkward dorm date or late-night car meet-up has you wanting to hide under your weighted blanket forever. But what if you could escape all of the chaos to something better? Enter, these romance books set on college campuses that have the power to whisk you away this V-Day.

Forget the unpredictable real world for a night: I’m talking about escaping into stories where the chemistry is off the charts, the meet-cutes are perfectly awkward, and the happy endings are 100% guaranteed — all set against the incredibly relatable backdrop of college life. Imagine all the best parts of campus (the library crushes, the late-night talks, the thrilling new independence) with none of the stress. With that dream in mind, I’ve curated the perfect list of romantic escapes that deliver all the feels.

So, consider skipping the dinner reservations (or that awkward Hinge meetup), grabbing your coziest sweats and your favorite snacks, and settling in to fall head over heels for these seven romance books set on college campuses. Your heart (and your inner bookworm) is about to get a major upgrade.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace atria If you’ve ever had a crush on a college athlete, this one’s for you. Anastasia is a competitive figure skater. Nathan is the captain of the hockey team. When they’re forced to share a rink, it’s instant rivalry… with a side of undeniable frosty-hot tension. This is the ultimate “grumpy vs. sunshine” and “forced proximity” romance, set against the backdrop of early morning practices, campus diners, and the high-stakes pressure of college sports. It’s sweet, steamy, and utterly addictive. The Deal by Elle Kennedy A classic for a reason! This first book in the Off-Campus series gives us Hannah, a music major who needs to ace her ethics class to keep her scholarship, and Garrett, the star hockey player who needs to pass to stay on the team. Their study-for-a-favor deal is simple, but their feelings quickly get complicated. Elle Kennedy absolutely nails the college atmosphere, the party houses, the cafeteria chats, and the struggle to balance work and play. Garrett is the ultimate book boyfriend, and their banter is *chef’s kiss*. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood While the main characters are grad students at Stanford, the vibes are 100% relatable academia. Olive, a brilliant PhD candidate, panics and kisses the first man she sees to prove to her friend she’s over her ex. That man? Adam Carlsen: a famously stern, young professor known for making his students cry. Their fake dating scheme is full of laugh-out-loud moments, heart-melting sincerity, and a celebration of smart women in STEM. It’s clever, charming, and will make you believe in love and science. Writers & Lovers by Lily King grove press For the literary-minded romantic. This isn’t a traditional, steamy romance, but a gorgeous, aching novel about love, grief, and finding your voice. Casey is 31, waitressing, drowning in debt, and clinging to her dream of finishing her novel after a devastating loss. Set in 1997 Massachusetts, her journey involves two very different men and a poignant exploration of what it means to choose a creative life. It’s a more contemplative, beautifully written pick for when you want a love story that feels deeply real. Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert Danika Brown is a fiercely focused PhD candidate who has no time for love, just casual flings. When a fire drill rescue leads to a video of her and the charming, broody security guard, Zaf, going viral, they decide to fake-date for good publicity. But Zaf is a secret romantic who reads romance novels, and Dani’s carefully constructed walls begin to crumble. This book is hilarious, fiercely feminist, incredibly sexy, and features fantastic mental health and anxiety representation. Talia Hibbert is a must-read. Top Secret by Elle Kennedy and Sarina Bowen Ever wondered what goes down in a college fraternity’s secret, anonymous hook-up app? So did I. This queer romance follows two fraternity brothers who start sexting anonymously, not knowing they’re actually chapter rivals. It’s enemies-to-lovers and secret pen pals rolled into one delicious, suspenseful package. The dual authorship shines, capturing the awkwardness, excitement, and hormone-fueled drama of college life with equal parts humor and heart. Not in My Book by Katie Holt alcove press For a fresh gem, look no further. This delightful rom-com follows two college seniors, Chloe and Nate, who start exchanging anonymous notes in the margins of a library book. Their intellectual connection is instant and deep, but in person? They can’t stand each other. It’s a brilliant twist on the anonymous pen pal and academic rivals tropes. You’ll be smiling constantly at their witty banter and giggling at their written confessions, all while soaking in that end-of-college, “what’s next?” atmosphere.

So, this Valentine’s Day, trade the campus chaos for a guaranteed great time. Whether you’re craving a steamy rivalry, a bit of fake dating, or a beautifully written journey of love, this list has the perfect escape.