Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t suck — for some, it’s even better when you’re single. It can seem wild, considering that Valentine’s Day is often centered around love, relationships, and romance; however, one of the biggest perks to being single on Valentine’s Day is that you’re able to choose how to spend the day without the added pressure of anyone else’s expectations or schedule. Whether it’s by putting on a classic (or new!) romcom, having a self-care night, or even a little solo sexy time, being single on Valentine’s Day can be extremely fulfilling.

Not being in a relationship doesn’t necessarily equate to spending Valentine’s Day alone; many single Gen Zers are surrounding themselves with platonic love and spending the holiday with their closest friends. For Morehead State University student Lauren, Valentine’s Day is a way to connect with her besties, who are also single. “I plan on going out with my friends for dinner, and having a girls’ night,” she says. “And maybe [some] wine that evening.”

Alisha, a Craig Newmark Graduate School student, also plans to celebrate V-Day with friends. “I’ll be going with my friend to a rom-com movie festival at a local theater and seeing How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days,” she says. “It’ll be our way of celebrating Galentine’s Day this year.”

Similarly, Diamond, a student at the University of Houston, is centering her Valentine’s Day around the idea of Galentine’s… and her business. “I’ll be attending a Galentine’s market and hopefully connecting with other ladies to make Valentine’s charm bracelets,” she says. “I’m really excited because I’ve never been to a Galentine’s event before, but I know the atmosphere will be fun-filled and women-centered. I’ll also be participating in the activities, so the day is dedicated to me as well.”

However, spending Valentine’s Day single isn’t going to stop singles from being bold — especially for the 21+ crowd. University of Houston student Karley is planning on spending Valentine’s Day being productive, but she also isn’t letting that hold her back from having some fun on Valentine’s night. “I am spending Valentine’s Day studying for an exam,” she says. “[Then,] I’ll probably get drunk with my friends that night, go to a party, dance it out, and maybe meet someone — but I doubt it.”

And then, there are the singles who are diving head-first into the V-Day spirit, like 22-year-old Emma: “As a single Gen Zer, I’m celebrating Valentine’s Day largely for the aesthetic,” she says. “For the most part, I’m enjoying the pink frills, the hearts, and girlie aesthetics going on. I also love the cute, sweet treats, [so] I plan on listening to cute music and eating a lot of chocolate.”

Let this be your sign that you shouldn’t let your relationship status define how you spend Valentine’s Day. In fact, being on V-Day can serve as a well-needed reminder that you are whole with just yourself. Don’t let being single hold you back from celebrating this love-filled holiday: whether you make plans with your besties, go for a night out, or spend the day doing Valentine’s crafts and snacking on cute chocolates, Valentine’s Day is the day to spread the love — especially to yourself.