June is a special month for the LGBTQ+ community — it’s the month that celebrates queer pride, freedom and representation. While movies and music are at the forefront of queer representation, another form of entertaining work that we can’t pass up on are books. And yes, many books have authentic meanings that deal with queer themes, such as coming out and equal rights, one major subgenre that deserves an equal amount of attention are queer POC romance books.

As much of a sucker I am for good, old-fashioned BookTok books, I love to expand my horizons by adding inclusivity and diversity within my genre of choice. For Pride Month, I encourage everyone to update their book collection that will be filled with tons of passionate queer POC stories and some potential spiciness to go along with it. From awkward first dates to purposely sliding back into your ex’s DMs, you too will soon believe that you’re a part of the story.

If you’re having trouble getting your hands on an interesting book based on queer POC romance, trust me, there’s plenty of astounding books out there. But, for this list, I handpicked 12 books that will keep you up at night with a cup of hot tea — or by the beach if you’re vacationing.

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar

page street ya In this young adult romance novel, the main characters Hani Khan and Ishu Dey are both stuck at odds with one another. With Hani identifying as bisexual, her close friends don’t believe her until Hani forces herself to be in a, you guessed it, a fake relationship with academically-driven student Ishu. As the two help each other in terms of sexuality and popularity, the girls’ fakeness turns real.

The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons

Inspired by queer-oriented book Love Simon and the film Bend It Like Beckham, this heart-wrenching novel focuses on 15-year-old Spencer Harris, who is a trans athlete and is determined to make things right at his new school. But, when a new law threatens to disregard transgender athletes, Spencer is faced with the ultimate decision of his life – keeping hiding away or living his truth. Oh, and that includes dating the hot guy that he grew close to.

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender

Experiencing love for the first time can come with a multitude of feelings: happiness, nervousness, and most of all, anxiety. In this novel, Felix is on a self-discovery journey based on his gender, sexuality, and his feelings. From facing transphobic messages to getting caught up in a love triangle, love is something that Felix wants to receive… and provide.

I’m So (Not) Over You by Kosoko Jackson

berkley Hear me out: we’ve all been there with our exes, debating if we should get back with them or not. Journalist Kian Andrews is considering getting back with his ex, Hudson Rivers… only on a “no strings attached” basis. As the two enter their “fake dating” phase, Kian hopes that it’ll reframe his true feelings for Hudson, although Hudson is too focused on creating a perfect persona for his family and career.

Right Where I Left You by Julian Winters

This novel is perfect for the summer vibes and romantic highs! Isaac is a rising college freshman and is ready to have the best summer ever. His ideal summer plan includes attending Legends Con, pulling all-nighters, and possibly admitting to his friend Diego that he likes him. Not only that, Isaac has a run-in with his old crush Davi, which further complicates things. As the summer progresses, Isaac is stuck between a guy who desperately wants him and one who is avoiding him.

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

In this moving novel, two young women fall in love and are met with many challenges that threaten to hinder their relationship. Mabel is questioning her sexuality and is faced with a life-threatening illness, while Audre is struggling to find herself in a new environment. Their journey is one that is surely written for the books, and their emotional connection is strong enough to warm your heart.

Honey Girl: A Novel by Morgan Rogers

park row What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas – but with Grace Porter, that may not be the case. Under a drunken haze, she ends up marrying a woman who ends up becoming the only person in her life who understands her. After enduring family drama and uncertainty of her future, Grace struggles with her mental health and finds it hard to love herself. On a journey of discovering the true meaning of life, Grace is determined to make everything right — including maintaining a healthy relationship with her wife.

Memorial: A Novel by Bryan Washington

Memorial is the perfect embodiment of merging drama and comedy. For starters, Benson and Mike have been together for years and even moved in with each other. Living in a predominantly Black neighborhood, the two never shied away from showing their affection for one another. But, as time goes on, the two wonder why they are still a couple. Based on their differences and similarities, the couple explores ways of becoming stronger and accepting themselves for who they are.

Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

Set in the 1950s, Lily Hu is the daughter of Chinese immigrants, settling out in the golden city of San Francisco. As she meets a classmate named Kath, Lily develops romantic feelings for her and eventually dates her in secret. But why in secret? Well, in the 1950s, homosexuality was heavily frowned upon. And, if you were the daughter of Chinese immigrants, let alone a father who is facing deportation, the last thing that you want to go through is being disowned. With love comes commitment. And, the commitment that Lily wants is owning her truth.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

simon & schuester There’s nothing more beautiful than falling in love with your best friend. Set in 1987, Ari and Dante form a special bond, where the two explore their sexualities and romance for one another. Despite the social norms and homophobia that are thrown their way, the boys aren’t afraid to let their love be known.

Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution by Kacen Callender

Hoping that they can become a big shot at writing, Lark becomes a hot topic after their former best friend, Kasim, posts about his love for them on social media. Following this, the two grow close as a means to boost each other’s social status. Once the haters start rolling in and Kasim starts expressing regret, Lark has to educate themselves on how to love and learn from their mistakes.

The Summer of Jordi Perez (And The Best Burger In Los Angeles) by Amy Spalding