Looking to spice up your TBR with a mix of adrenaline, love, and some slow-burn chemistry? There is no better time than Pride month this June to celebrate the stories that put queer love and joy center stage — and these WLW sports romance books do just that.
There’s no denying that sports romance books are super popular. However, in the mainstream, it’s pretty rare to find queer-centric versions of them. But these books do exist — and, sometimes, they’re spicy AF. From flirty teammates breaking the rules to fierce rivals discovering unexpected sparks, the romances in these novels are as bold and fearless as the athletes themselves. Within this list, you will find stories of young players navigating first love, pros risking it all for a shot at glory, and women pushing past obstacles to embrace who they are. And, of course, they’ll have just the right amount of heat.
So whether you are celebrating Pride with a stack of new reads or just craving some swoon-worthy sports romance books with a queer twist, this list has got you covered. Here are seven (slightly spicy) WLW sports romances that deserve a spot on your TBR this month — and will leave you cheering for more.
7 WLW sports romance books to add to your TBR:
- Home Field Advantage by Dahlia Adler
-
In this novel by Dahlia Adler, Amber McCloud’s world is all shaken up when she learns that the new quarterback isn’t just a rookie but Jaclyn “Jack” Walsh. Amber begins to find herself conflicted between loyalty to her cheer squad and growing feelings for Jack. With on-field tension and Friday-night-lights vibe, this book explores all the realms of identity and courage that make the romance irresistible.
- Romancing the Kicker by Catherine Lane
-
Parker Sherbourne is starting a new chapter of her football career with the Las Vegas High Rollers, and at the same time, athletic trainer Carly Bartlett is getting her grind on with her dream job. When Parker lands in Carly’s treatment room, there is no doubt that there is chemistry. With career risks and a whole lot of heat, this book is all about daring to love when the odds are against you.
- Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner
-
If you’re a Ted Lasso fan, this one’s for you. When soccer player Grace Henderson is stuck on the sidelines due to an injury, Phoebe Matthews takes her place, and boy, do sparks fly. As the World Cup approaches, their chemistry begins to fade, the line between teammates and something a little bit more.
- Catch and Cradle by Katia Rose
-
UNS Women’s Lacrosse captain Becca Moore lives by one rule: do NOT date your teammates. After locker room drama in the past, she’s determined to be on her A-game. Her problem: Hope Hastings, her biggest temptation. Becca and Hope must decide if love is worth the risk when the team’s title is on the line.
- Training Ground by Kate Christie
-
15-year-old Jamie Maxwell meets an older player, Emma Blakeley, at a youth soccer tournament, and little did they know of the unexpected friendship that would begin as they chase their dreams on and off the field. With numerous heartfelt moments and major character growth, this book is sure to provide you with all the romantic connection you need in a summer novel.
- The Long Shot by A.L. Brooks
-
The Long Shot by A.L. Brooks is a WLW sports romance book that’s just as much about personal triumph as it is about love. Rising golf star Morgan Spencer is chasing her first major while dodging the control of her pushy father. Enter TV producer Adrienne Wyatt, whose documentary plans collide with Morgan’s guarded world. You know where this is going…
- Food for Love by C. Fonseca
-
After her late brother’s death, elite cyclist Jessica Harris must fly back home to Australia to deal with his estate, only to find herself entangled with Lillian McAllister: restaurateur, single mom, and seemingly impossible to ignore. As Jessica struggles to keep her life in check, the pull of good food and unexpected love may just be too irresistible to deny.