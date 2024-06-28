ICYMI, the “Hawk Tuah Girl” has gone viral online, and the internet has so many questions.

For those who don’t know, the “Hawk Tuah Girl” is Hailey Welsh who, after being interviewed on June 11 by @Tim&DeeTV, began rapidly trending on social media. After her rise to fame, she teamed up with Tim&DeeTV to create an official merch line marketing her iconic “Hawk Tuah” slogan. They sell it all: trucker hats (which they’ve already sold over 2k of), graphics tees, and more. The tees feature sayings like “If she don’t ‘Hawk Tuah’ I don’t wanna ‘Tawk Tuah,’” “I need some ‘Hawk Tuah,’” and more. She has already sold at least 65k worth of merch, so yeah, she’s kind of a big deal. The girl is so iconic that she even has Instagram fan pages. Legend.

No that you have a little background on Welch’s rise to fame, let’s get into her viral “hawk tuah” saying.

So…WTF does “Hawk Tuah” Mean?

The phrase “Hawk Tuah” has been rapidly googled following Welch’s interview with @Tim&DeeTV (and yes, I was one of those people). Here’s the context where “Hawk Tuah” would be used, but warning, it’s NSFW. When Welch is asked, ”What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” She iconically replied, “You gotta give ‘em that Hawk Tuah and spit on that thang.” So, to put it simply, “Hawk Tuah” refers to the sound of spitting onto a man’s genitalia during oral sex.

The “Hawk Tuah” Sensation

After Welsh became quite the overnight sensation, “Hawk Tuah” is now all the rage. On June 22, WWE wrestler Liv Morgan even used the phrase in a video she posted on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, Morgan is holding a wrestling belt, and when asked how she was feeling, she replied, “Oh, I feel so good, I just gotta give this thing that good ole Hawk Tuah.”

Suffice to say, the phrase is taking over. One even shared that they got a “Hawk Tuah” tattoo, which has many speechless (because why wouldn’t you be?)

Now, the “Hawk Tuah” phrase has everyone on the internet talking and hoping for a man-on-the-street interview. I mean, just look at what it did for Welsh who is now thriving. Who doesn’t want overnight fame and a fan page?