As far as sex acts go, oral sex has got to be one of the more confusing ones in the bunch. Pleasuring someone’s beneath-the-belt bits wasn’t something you learned about in health class, and unlike subjects like math and science, there’s no real way to “do it right.” Not to mention, the positioning and mechanics of oral sex can sometimes be physically uncomfortable: sore jaw, carpet burn, struggling to breathe, you get the picture. And while, yes, there’s no “right” or “wrong” way to engage in oral sex (all that matters is that it’s consensual, safe, and respectful of boundaries), it doesn’t hurt to have some oral sex tips in your back pocket— especially if you’re a beginner.

There’s a common misconception that oral sex is all about the person receiving the pleasure — but c’mon, y’all, it’s 2026! Oral sex is just another way to be intimate with a sexual partner outside of plain ol’ penetrative sex, and intimacy is a two-way street. So while you are the one giving, that doesn’t mean that your comfort and pleasure shouldn’t be prioritized. And for beginners, it’s best to adopt this mindset early.

So, I chatted with relationship therapist and Passionerad’s sexologist Sofie Roos to find out her best oral sex tips for beginners. From making sure you’re breathing (yes, seriously) to making positions more comfortable, consider this your guide to oral sex that isn’t just great for your partner, but pleasurable for you, too.