3 Oral Sex Positions That Are *Actually* Pretty Comfortable

Anyone who says that giving oral sex isn’t a pain (literally) is lying. While it’s always fun to pleasure your partner, I think we can all admit that it isn’t the most comfortable task in the bedroom: your jaw aches, your back hurts from being hunched over or twisted into some weird position, and the rugburn on your knees can totally ruin your vibe for the rest of the week. It’s almost like comfortable oral sex positions are the stuff of myth — but notice how I said “almost…”

Turns out, some oral sex positions are pretty comfortable — well, for the most part. And while I can’t promise you that your jaw won’t hurt after putting in work, I can confidently say that these positions are a bit more manageable than what you’re probably used to. And for the usual tried-and-true positions, I’ve come up with a few things you can do to make them more comfortable — all using things you probably already have in the bedroom. (If you’re giving road-head, sorry, babe — I can’t help you today.)

So, without further ado, here are three comfortable oral sex positions to try — because I know you stumbled across this article for a reason.

Sideways 69 69 kind of sucks. (I said it!) But sideways? It’s a comfortable (and lazy) way to give some oral action — and receive it, too. In this position, both partners lie on their sides, with their faces at each other’s genitals, while they give each other oral sex. It gets the job done! Standing up (with a pillow) Rugburn? I hardly know her! In this position, the receiving partner stands as the giving partner kneels and pleasures them orally — but wait, there’s a twist. Before going to town, the giving partner can place a pillow or cushion under their knees for a more comfortable take on this classic position. Lazy Pivot This is for the pillow princesses out there. To do this position, the receiving partner lies on their back with the giving partner lying perpendicular to them, on their side, to pleasure them. This position allows the giving partner to lie down and be comfortable, while still giving the receiving partner a great view (IYKWIM).

Cancel that appointment with the chiropractor, bestie!