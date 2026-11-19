If your TikTok feed is anything like mine, there’s a good chance you’ve been influenced to read at least one romance book lately. Between BookTok recommendations, fictional men who have somehow raised everyone’s standards, and the endless supply of tropes to fall in love with, it’s hard not to want to add another romance book to your TBR. The only problem? Finding somewhere to actually buy them without spending your entire paycheck. And if you’re looking for where to buy romance books online, you’ve come to the right place.

We all love a trip to our local bookstore — but when life gets busy, and you need a good read, buying a book online is the best way to get your fix. (Not everyone has the time to browse the bookshelves IRL for hours — even if we want to.) And while you can go to mega-retailers like Amazon, supporting online booksellers (that support authors!) is incredibly important. The best part? You can do it from your own bed.

So, whether you’re looking for a new release, a discounted paperback, a signed edition, or something a little harder to track down, there are plenty of online stores worth bookmarking. Here are five places to shop for your next romance read.

Bookshop.org If you love the feeling of browsing a local bookstore but would rather shop from your bed, Bookshop.org is a great place to start. The website has a dedicated romance section featuring everything from contemporary love stories to romantasy, historical romance, and LGBTQ+ reads. You can also browse curated reading lists put together by independent bookstores, which is especially helpful when you’re not sure what to read next. The best part? Shopping on Bookshop.org supports independent bookstores. So, you can add another enemies-to-lovers paperback to your collection while helping small businesses thrive. Honestly, that’s a pretty good excuse to treat yourself. ThriftBooks We all love a good romance novel, but buying every book that shows up on our BookTok feed can get expensive pretty quickly. That’s where ThriftBooks comes in. The online retailer sells new and used books, making it a great option if you’re trying to build your personal library without spending full bookstore prices. Its romance section includes everything from historical romances and contemporary love stories to paranormal reads and romantasy. You can browse by genre, look for specific titles, and find pre-loved copies of books you’ve been meaning to read. It’s also a fun place to search for older favorites or complete a series you’ve been collecting. Plus, U.S. orders over $15 qualify for free shipping. Your wallet might finally get a happily-ever-after, too. Barnes & Noble Sometimes, you know exactly what book you want, and sometimes you just want to browse until something catches your eye. Either way, Barnes & Noble has plenty of romance reads to choose from. Its online romance collection makes it easy to shop by subgenre, including contemporary romance, historical romance, paranormal romance, and LGBTQ+ romance. It’s also worth checking out if you love special editions. Barnes & Noble regularly features exclusive editions, signed books, and special releases from popular romance authors. If you’re someone who cares just as much about a pretty cover as the story inside, you’ll definitely want to browse its selection. You can also shop online and check out what’s available at your local store. Harlequin For the readers who could happily spend an entire afternoon falling into one romance after another, Harlequin deserves a spot on your bookmarks bar. The publisher has been a go-to name in romance for decades, and its website makes it easy to explore thousands of titles across different series and subgenres. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet, feel-good love story, a historical romance, a romantic suspense novel, or something with a little more heat, there’s plenty to explore. You can shop print books and ebooks, browse by trope, and discover new releases every month. Harlequin also offers reader perks and regular promotions, including a welcome discount for new customers. If romance is basically your entire reading personality, this one’s for you. Kobo If your bookshelf is already overflowing, it might be time to give ebooks a chance. Kobo is an online bookstore with a huge romance ebook selection, so you can keep your next read on your phone, tablet, or e-reader instead of making room for another paperback. Its romance category covers a wide range of subgenres, including contemporary, historical, paranormal, sports romance, romantic suspense, and LGBTQ+ romance. You can also browse curated collections inspired by popular BookTok tropes, like enemies-to-lovers and sports romance. Kobo has regular ebook deals, too, and some titles are available through its Kobo Plus subscription. It’s a convenient option for anyone who wants to start reading their next book the second the mood strikes.

Whether you’re hunting for your next five-star read, trying to find a more affordable way to keep up with your TBR, or just looking for another fictional character to fall in love with, there’s a website for you. Happy shopping, and may your next book boyfriend exceed all expectations!