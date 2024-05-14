Support Queer Mental Health By Putting The Nonprofits On Your Radar

Mental Health Awareness Month takes place each May every year. This month is viewed as an opportunity to bring attention to mental health issues, as well as ending the stigma and opening up the conversation surrounding mental health. However, in 2024, mental health is something that is still sensitive to many groups, including the LGBTQ+ community. So, think of Mental Health Awareness Month as a time to give to resources that empower folks to take control of their mental health, including nonprofits that give to LGBTQ+ mental health.

Mental health challenges impact many folks in the LGBTQ+ community, as queer individuals are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation compared to heterosexual individuals. Since the LGBTQ+ community suffers from enough scrutiny, with anti-LGBTQ+ bills becoming more and more common throughout the United States, hiding their true emotions and feelings from the world can cause serious effects on their mental health.

As with anyone else, members of the LGBTQ+ community should also be treated with the utmost respect and be given the same resources when it comes to managing their mental health. Luckily enough, there are nonprofits that are dedicated to queer mental health, and provide resources for LGBTQ+ folks to explore, find help for, and manage their mental health.

The LGBTQ+ community has come a long way in fighting for their rights and standing their ground as human beings. It’s important for the community to receive the same amount of support and love when it comes to dealing with their mental health issues, as well.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.