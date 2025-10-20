Everything You Need To Know Before Getting STI Tested For The First Time

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’s series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle what you need to know about getting your first STI test.

Thinking about getting your first STI test? Fabulous. Testing is a responsible and normal part of a healthy routine, but it can feel pretty intimidating on the first go; trust me, I’ve been there.

I’ll paint the picture for you: Teenage me had sex for the first time a couple of months before. I felt confident, sexy, and unstoppable. As it turns out, I was very stoppable. The symptoms I started feeling down there stopped me dead in my tracks: mysterious discharge, growing redness, and an itch I did not want to scratch in public. I was terrified. Despite practicing safe sex, my mind raced to the worst: I have a horrible STI, and I cannot visit the doctor, or my parents will know I had sex.

So, I called the wisest person I knew, my best friend Emma. She came up with a plan to take me to my doctor and pay cash for my appointment so it wouldn’t show up on my parents’ insurance. Genius! I got dropped off at the doctor’s office and just broke down in tears. My doctor felt so bad for me that she just comped the whole appointment (Shoutout to you, Dr. Nancy). Turns out, I didn’t have an STI at all; I had a yeast infection. Earned me the nickname “Bread Girl” for a solid month.

The moral of that story is that if I had a little more guidance on what STI tests look like IRL, it would have saved me a lot of stress. Whether you have burning questions or burning symptoms, I’m here to give you all the tea on what to expect from your first STI test: from a girl who has been there, done that, and two experts in the field.

What is an STI?

An STI is a sexually transmitted infection, the modern version of what used to be called an STD, a sexually transmitted disease. The difference? Disease suggests something is visible and symptomatic. However, many people experience no symptoms. STI is an updated terminology used to include infections that are asymptomatic — but many use STD and STI interchangeably.

At the end of the day, STIs are infections, not moral failures or rare anomalies, just a normal part of being a sexually active human being. Getting chlamydia isn’t any different than getting strep throat; in fact, both are often treated with the same medication.

STIs fall into three categories: bacterial, parasitic, and viral. Bacterial and parasitic STIs are treatable and curable: that means we can treat the symptoms and get rid of the infection. Viral STIs are treatable, but not curable. So we have medication to help the symptoms, but the infection stays in the body. For many, hearing “viral” sounds intimidating, but modern medicine has changed the game. So don’t worry, a diagnosis does not mean your sex life is over.

When should you take an STI test?

Sofie Roos, a licensed sexologist and relationship therapist, recommends “getting tested at least once a year, but ideally every three months if you have a very active sex life.” Roos says you should also consider these symptoms as a sign to get tested: burning sensation while peeing, abnormal discharge, wounds or blisters on the genitals, or abnormal pain in the stomach or genital area.

What happens during an STI test?

Dr. Hussain Ahmad, an experienced hospital doctor and consultant practitioner, says that “Depending on what we’re testing for, you’ll usually be asked for a urine sample or a swab (usually self-taken) from the vagina, penis, throat, or rectum, depending on your sexual history. Blood tests are done for infections like HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis.” He recommends being open and honest about your sexual history in advance, so that the right tests can be offered.

Ahmed says that results can take anywhere from a few days to over a week to come in. Some clinics only call if a result is positive, so it is worth inquiring in advance about how you will learn your results.

What should you do to prepare for an STI test?

Ahmad assures that STI tests don’t require much prep, but there are a few things you should keep in mind: “Try not to urinate for at least an hour before a urine test as it can affect the result,” he says.

Roos suggests compiling a list of your sexual history and any symptoms you have felt, “Remember that being honest is very important, so don’t lie on any questions, because the more they know, the better help you’ll get,” she says. “I promise, you will never be judged.”

If you are wondering: no, you definitely do not have to groom your pubic hair a certain way; yes, it is completely okay to be on your period; and no, you do not have to worry about your genital scent. Your practitioners are focused on your health — trust me, they aren’t judging.

What questions should you ask your practitioner?

Good question. (Wink.) “Good questions include: which infections you’ve been tested for, how you’ll get results, what happens if something comes back positive, and whether vaccination (like HPV or hepatitis B) is recommended,” Ahmed says. In my experience, I would recommend calling for information about cost or confidentiality beforehand; however, these factors should not be the reason you don’t get tested. Most areas have programs for free, confidential testing.

If you are feeling nervous about your first STI test, that’s completely normal. “Remember that STI testing is a routine part of looking after your health, just like going to the dentist,” Ahmed says. “The staff do these tests every day and won’t judge you. Most people actually feel a huge sense of relief once it’s done.”

Your first STI test might feel awkward, but it’s really just another part of growing up, like figuring out your taxes or finally flossing. It gets easier, and before you know it, testing is just another part of your self-care routine. And if no one’s told you yet, I’m proud of you for doing it.