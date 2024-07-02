These Organizations Provide Mental Health Support To The Black Trans Community

Pride is something to celebrate all year long, and with that, a spotlight on the many facets of the queer community is essential. While much progress has been made since Stonewall, there’s still a lot of work to be done in uplifting — and supporting — the queer community. Conflict between queer people and dominant culture can be even more oppressive for trans folks and people of color, for whom issues of intersectionality come into play.

Struggles with mental health are also more prevalent in the queer community. Data from the Trevor Project’s 2022 Survey on LGBTQ Mental Health showed that rates of suicide attempts and consideration were significantly higher in transgender and nonbinary youth than cisgender youth. Additionally, suicide attempt rates were higher for Black queer youth compared to white youth.

More than half the survey participants who reported wanting mental health care were not able to receive care — a first step to healing and learning to take care of themselves. While getting stable support such as therapy can be difficult because of insurance situations or parental involvement, there are other resources available for queer people. Below, I’ve compiled four resources for the Black trans community — and in some cases, others — to help supplement mental health support.

Supporting the mental health of the Black transgender community is an important, and essential, component of embracing Pride all year long. Mental health is health — and everyone should be able to access the care they deserve.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.