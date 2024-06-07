These Queer Creators Are Using Their Platforms To Advocate For Mental Health

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Pride. With June here, the excitement for Pride Month is only beginning. If you identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, or even if you are just an ally, Pride Month is a celebration of love and community. Pride Month occurs in June, serving as a remembrance of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, and a call for unity, equality, and the continued advocacy for the recognition of LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide.
From June 1 to June 30, and beyond that, LGBTQ+ voices should be spotlighted, increasing awareness and knowledge. The best way to learn and celebrate is to gain a greater understanding by hearing from LGBTQ+ perspectives and experiences. Engaging with stories, educational content, and activism from LGBTQIA+ individuals can help foster a more inclusive society.
In honor of Pride Month, I wanted to highlight some influential voices in the mental health and wellness community. Here are 10 LGBTQIA+ content creators who have used their platform to bring about significant change in the mental health world, offering support, education, and advocacy. Their work not only helps individuals within the community, but also focuses on educating allies to create a supportive environment for everyone.
- ZOE STOLLER
Zoe Stoller (she/they/he) is a licensed social worker, content creator, and speaker based in both Philadelphia and New York City. Leveraging her social media platforms which have a following of over 100K, Zoe shares her story of self-discovery, inspiring others to be their authentic selves.
- HANNAH DAISY
Hannah Daisy (they/she) is a mental health occupational therapist and content creator. Using her expertise, she communicates mental health issues through illustrative pieces on her Instagram. Promoting inclusivity and accessibility, Hannah includes image descriptions in her captions. Her work is absolutely beautiful.
- HALEY JAKOBSON
Haley Jakobson (she/her) is a writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Her debut novel Old Enough made the New York Times Editor’s Choice and made the shortlist for the Lambda Literary Award. for best bisexual fiction. When she isn’t making history in the New York Times, she advocates for mental health and wellness, and queerness and writes on Condé Nast’s Mixed Feelings and LitHub.
- SAM SLUPSKI
Sam Slupski (they/them) is also a writer and content creator, based in Austin, Texas. Sam is courageous. At the forefront of critical issues, Sam brings an authentic voice to topics like mental health, queerness, disability justice, etc. Through her newsletter, Nourishing Notes, and her Instagram platform, Sam’s passions are undeniable.
- KENNY ETHAN JONES
Kenny Ethan Jones (he/him) is making history. Advocating for body politics, mental health, and menstruation, he is the first trans man to front a period campaign. In his novel, Dear Cisgender People, he leverages a call to action, motivating people to become allies to bring about critical change for trans people worldwide.
- BUNNY MICHAEL
Bunny Michael (they/them) not only has the most relatable Instagram content, but they’re also a friend. They get it. Through their book, Hello, Higher Self, they acknowledge the overpresence of insecurities and self-doubt that reign in our existence. They bring a vulnerable perspective that acts as a catalyst for healing.
- ANNA ZOE QUIRKE
Anna Zoe Quirke (they/them) is a queer, neurodivergent writer based in Lancashire, England. Their debut novel about heartache and friendship comes out next week on June 6th, already backed by amazing reviews. Their passions lie in stories about queer people finding acceptance and belonging in the world.
- SOPHIE BUTLER
Sophie Butler (she/her) is an inspiration. She is at the forefront of advocating for fitness and wellness as a way to empower the LGBTQIA+ community. Sophie was 21 when she had a severe spinal injury incident. She has since risen above, showing how wellness and fitness can be inclusive and accessible.
- HANNAH HART
Author and actress Hannah Hart (she/her) is a passionate advocate for mental health. She has used her fame to discuss mental health, something that we never face alone. She has been open about her experiences, like growing up in a homophobic household, and she’s written about them in her book, Buffering: Unshared Tales Of A Life Fully Loaded.
- DR. SARAH HYE LIM MOON
Dr. Sarah Hye Lim Moon (she/her) is a queer, Korean immigrant, working as a clinical psychologist specializing at the intersection between race and sexuality. She is the host of Cut Fruit, the podcast where she talks from a queer Asian perspective fueling conversation and her passion
Each one of these creators has utilized their platforms to make meaningful change. Their work is truly inspiring and a force to be reckoned with. Happy Pride!
If you or someone you know is seeking help for LGBTQ+ mental health or safety concerns, call The Trevor Project‘s 24/7 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386). You can also reach out for instant message or text message support via TrevorChat and TrevorText, respectively. For additional resources for trans people, call the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.