Wait, don’t leave! You may have voted in the 2024 presidential election, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing else to do to stay politically active and ensure our newly elected officials maintain their campaign promises. Whether or not you’re happy with the outcome of the election, with so many issues still on the line, there are so many reasons you shouldn’t log out from politics just because Nov. 5 has passed. After all, as citizens, we have the right to hold our leaders accountable. But how, exactly, can you do that?

A lot of young voters have been struggling with this question as the debate of whether or not to vote has been a contentious discussion online. According to several Her Campus surveys throughout the presidential election season, Her Campus readers outlined issues that have consistently influenced their vote: reproductive rights, the economy, gun control, the environment and climate change, and health care. These issues have plagued and shaped Gen Z’s life, which makes sense as to why many Gen Zers are rising up to Congressional or state government seats and being the loudest voices in conversations about these issues.

Gen Z understands that fighting for change takes more than just a ballot — it takes collaboration, consistency, and courage. It means choosing on a daily basis to commit to change. Voting is the first step, but it is certainly not the last. There are so many ways to stay engaged with current events in politics and make changes both small and large. Here are just four ways to stay politically active post-election:

Contact Your Government Officials

The best way to get your voice heard directly by elected officials is to contact them via email or phone. Their contact information can be found on their individual websites or on the United States federal government website, where you can find a list of all you federal officials. You may only get an automated message or, if you’re lucky, a policy aide, but it still counts as getting your voice heard. Most government officials will take into account the issues their constituents care about to advocate for in order to maintain popular support. So, continue to bombard their inboxes and phone lines, because the more times you call or message, the more likely they will understand how serious people are about certain causes.

Donate to Organizations That Support Your Cause

Donating to nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups that fight for the specific causes and issues that you believe in are helpful ways to keep those organizations functioning. After all, they need funding to work at the grassroots level and grow their outreach. Don’t want to donate to an organization, but rather the cause directly? Sites such as GoFundMe can help you achieve just that. Some local nonprofit organizations also promote GoFundMe pages, too, to help supporters know which fundraiser pages are legitimate.

Participate in Civil Demonstrations

Protesting and lobbying (aka going to government buildings and directly talking with elected officials in hopes of promoting change) are two ways to civilly show your support for a cause and dissatisfaction with the current state of the government. Joining local and national advocacy groups can help you stay tuned into when civil demonstrations or lobbying events occur. Checking your state’s Secretary of State website or legislative calendar can help you figure out when advocacy groups are lobbying as well.

Continue to stay educated

In terms of politics, this could be as simple as keeping up with current events through social media, podcasts, news articles, or broadcast media. Find ways to learn about local news, too, whether that’s your local newspaper or news stations — they are key in helping you know what’s going on within your own community.

It’s OK to not be a complete expert in all the issues nationally and globally, so long as you’re willing to put in the work to educate yourself. A few quick Google searches can help you grasp the basics of humanitarian issues or find the definition of that one legal term you keep hearing about. Local bookstores and libraries often hold educational events, too, such as author visits and informational meetings, which can help you learn more deeply about social and current event issues.