Lena Vann Is Making Menstrual Equity A Reality — Periodt

While serving as Miss Freshman at North Carolina A&T State University in March 2019, Lena Vann gathered volunteers to hand-sew reusable cloth menstrual pads for menstruators in the Greensboro Triad area. “I wanted to do something that addressed systemic barriers impacting Black youth and the college pipeline,” Vann tells Her Campus.

It was then that Vann discovered the issue of period poverty — the lack of access to menstrual products, hygiene supplies, and reproductive education. “I had experienced it growing up,” Vann says, “and so had many of my friends and classmates.”

Along with financial strain and systemic neglect, Vann also found a glaring lack of representation in the period poverty industry. “There was very little Black leadership, representation, or narrative around how period poverty specifically affects Black communities,” she explains. “Instead of waiting for someone else to address that gap, I decided to become part of the solution.”

And so, what started as a small campus project has since grown into The Black Periodt. Project — an organization that centers Black menstruators through a wide range of advocacy and cultural empowerment. And the “t’ in the name isn’t a typo — it’s a nod to Black culture. “The phrase ‘periodt ’— with the ‘T’ — comes from Black cultural vernacular and emphasizes finality and confidence,” Vann explains. “It’s unapologetic, memorable, and unmistakably for us, by us.”

Since its founding in 2019, The Black Periodt. Project has served over 50,000 menstruators and raised over $200,000 (with an additional $100-200k in in-kind donations) to support menstrual equity initiatives focused on improving educational outcomes for Black students. And, in 2021, The Black Periodt. Project received the Victoria’s Secret PINK With Purpose Grant. “The funding and visibility from that opportunity made it clear that the organization had the potential to grow far beyond a campus initiative,” Vann says.

Through inclusivity, The Black Periodt. Project ensures that unique barriers to menstrual care aren’t overlooked. “[We] exist to ensure that Black women, Black girls, queer Black individuals, and other marginalized menstruators are not an afterthought in the conversation around menstrual equity,” Vann says. “By centering Black leadership and lived experiences, we can design programs and solutions that are culturally relevant, community-informed, and truly impactful.”

For example, in July 2025, Vann spearheaded the HBCU Hygiene Closet Initiative, which provides stigma-free spaces on campuses like Tuskegee and Livingstone. “The goal is simple: students should feel supported, respected, and empowered,” Vann says. “They operate as stigma-free spaces where students can access what they need without explanation or embarrassment.”

Additionally, in the last 18 months, The Black Periodt. Project has been working to expand allyship education, especially among men and non-menstruators. “Many people want to support menstrual equity but simply lack the education or vocabulary to participate in the conversation,” Vann says. “To address this, we created a program called Menstruation 101: What Men Need to Know, where we teach participants about menstrual health, different product options, and how they can be supportive allies.”

One of the most essential parts of The Black Periodt. Project is how they prioritize the “dignity factor” when it comes to menstrual care — especially on college campuses. “We intentionally use opaque bags, pouches, or thoughtfully designed kits so students can carry them discreetly,” she explains. “We also try to make the kits fun and affirming, using colors, stickers, or small touches that make them feel more personal and empowering rather than clinical. By including everyone in the conversation, we can begin to dismantle the stigma and normalize discussions about menstrual health.”

For Vann, making “menstrual equity happen” isn’t just about handing out pads — it’s about a world where Black people can be “excited about leaving their mark on the world” rather than fearing a stain on their jeans. “We approach it through the lens of the systems that disproportionately impact Black communities,” Vann says. “Issues like patriarchy, economic inequality, and systemic racism intersect in ways that create additional barriers for Black menstruators.”

Vann is just getting started. In the next five to 10 years, she envisions The Black Periodt. Project becoming a national household name with volunteer teams in every state, and a “one-for-one” social enterprise model. “Ultimately, the legacy I hope to leave is simple,” she says: “A future where no Black student’s education or confidence is disrupted because they cannot access basic menstrual care.”