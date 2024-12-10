Now that exam season is almost over and the stress of this semester is starting to wear off — congratulations, you made it! You’re now probably gearing up for the holidays and making a list of things to get your family and friends. However, this year there is somebody tricky to shop for on your list: your situationship.

Some cheeky big sister advice: I’d get them a label maker so they can finally put a label on your relationship. Jokes aside, I know you cannot do that, and I myself have been in this spot before and understand that the lines between exclusivity and defined don’t necessarily work in tandem. So, while I dream of a holiday filled with cute and wholesome activities with my soulmate, I also know showing up under the mistletoe empty-handed isn’t an option.

So if you can pass calculus, but cannot figure out what to get someone who up until a month ago was labeled as “dining hall Chris” or “Rebecca Hinge” in your contacts I’ve got you covered. The holidays are stressful enough without worrying about getting the perfect “I tried, but didn’t break the bank, and I’m thoughtful, but not love bombing you” gift so fear not because I made you the ultimate gift-giving guide. School might be out, but class is now in session.

cosori COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set ($40) To go with the really nice coffee, a mug is another great (and useful!) gift. Bonus points if you get one with a warmer, like this one from COSORI. See On Amazon

cozymeal Cozymeal Gift Card ($25) Who knew making pasta could be such a turn-on? A Cozymeal gift card allows for you and your situationship to have a night out and try something new: a cooking class. See On Cozymeal

Cutwater Ranch Water Variety Pack ($20) If your FWB is 21+, a canned cocktail case is a fantastic gift. Personally, I’ve been obsessed with these. See On Cutwater

Random House Publishing Group Normal People by Sally Rooney ($10) If you really want to spell things out for them, give them the gift of the most devastating situationship of all time. IYKYK. See On Amazon

Drunk In Love Drunk IN Love Card Game ($26) Games are always a great option. Drunk In Love is perfect when you wanna get competitive with friends (and ones with benefits, too). See On Amazon

roysco rosyclo Cloud Slippers ($19) Their feet hurt from running through your mind rent-free. To remedy this, grab a pair of these super comfy, cloud-like rosyclo slippers. See On Amazon

Amazon Wireless Keyboard ($40) Nothing has ever sounded sexier than a creamy-sounding wireless keyboard — I mean, besides the words “exclusive,” “official,” and “relationship.” Just sayin’. See On Amazon

modern mixology Mixology Bartender Kit ($35) A mixology kit is always a winner when it comes to gift-giving. Throw in their favorite spirit and a few garnishes, and this gift is set. See On Amazon

Nixie Nixie Sparkling Water ($6) To go with their mixology kit, a case of sparkling water is never a bad idea. I mean, your situationship is *thirtsy* enough, so why not quench it? See On Amazon

ClassPass ClassPass Gift Card ($25) We all know the gym is about to get crowded, so a ClassPass gift card is a great gift if your FWB is a fitness lover. See On ClassPass

Doordash Doordash Gift Card ($25) Keeping things on the DL? Treat your FWB to a night of ordering in — if you’re not ready for a hard launch, obviously. See On DoorDash

CrateJoy Self-Care Subscription Box ($40) Whether they’re into wine, comic books, puzzles, cologne, or ice cream, there is a subscription box for your situationship. My personal favorite is this self-care kit from TheraBox. See On CrateJoy

I know the rule of thumb is “no label, no gift.” However, there’s nothing wrong with embracing the season of giving! Who knows, maybe your gift will be what it takes to take things from situationship to relationship. Or not. I don’t judge.

This article was originally published on December 18, 2023.