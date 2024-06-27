These Kegel Weights Are Great For Beginners (& They’re On Amazon, Too)

ICYMI, there is an exercise that requires no gym, and it has amazing benefits for your pelvic floor. Prioritizing your pelvic floor is extremely important to your health, and incorporating Kegel exercises into your everyday life can have some pretty awesome impacts on your health. But, to get started, you might need to find some suitable Kegel weights for beginners.

If you’re unfamiliar, Kegels are simple pelvic floor contraction exercises that can treat or cure conditions caused by a weak pelvic floor. Kegel exercises have many benefits: for instance, in 1948, Kegel exercises were found to treat urinary stress incontinence, and they work on strengthening your pelvic floor muscles. Additionally, regular Kegel exercises can improve sexual health, improve the intensity of orgasms, and increase lubrication and sexual arousal. Kegels can also enhance control over sensation during penetration while helping you protect against urinary incontinence and bladder prolapse.

The basics of Kegels you first have to find the right muscle to target, and you can find it the next time you use the bathroom. To find the right muscle, try to stop urinating midstream by squeezing your pelvic floor. This is the muscle you want to work on during Kegels. When you are doing Kegels, imagine you are squeezing a marble into your vagina. Count to three, then relax. It is most effective when you do it multiple times daily.

To increase your Kegel exercises, you can incorporate weights. Vaginal weights are designed to fit into the vaginal canal and fit like a weighted tampon. So, without further ado, here are four Kegel weights for beginners.

Kegels have a ton of benefits for your pelvic health and specific conditions, but they might not help all issues with your health. Therefore, it is vital to consult with a female health expert or your general health practitioner to determine if you have any pelvic floor condition before engaging in any form of treatment.