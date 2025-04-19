Play A Game Of “Would You Rather” With Your Partner, & Thank Me Later

Sometimes the most challenging questions come from the hypotheticals. Whether you’re trying to come up with an activity to do with a group of friends or with your partner, “Would You Rather” is the game that challenges all of us to deal with situations we will (hopefully) never encounter. And these juicy Would You Rather questions are sure to entertain — especially if you’re playing with your partner.

If you’ve somehow never heard of “Would You Rather,” don’t worry — it’s simple. You pose a question: “Would you rather…” with two possibilities, and then you choose whichever is preferable. (Usually, neither are even slightly enticing.) Often, it’s fun to explain your reasoning — or to look for loopholes in the options.

But the hardest part of playing Would You Rather is coming up with questions that truly challenge your game partners. There’s no technical winner in this game, but there’s surely a kind of bragging rights in presenting a question no one, even your partner, wants to answer. Sometimes the fun really is in figuring out how you’d deal with a truly irrational and/or uncomfortable situation.

Ready to have some debates? Here are some of the best Would You Rather questions to ask your partner.

40 Juicy “Would You Rather” questions for couples:

Would you rather know when you’ll get married or who you’ll get married to? Would you rather get stranded together in a mountain range or a desert island? Would you rather know how you’ll die or when you’ll die? Would you rather be able to read minds or see the future? Would you rather have a partner who snores incurably or is constantly messy? Would you rather get 50 million dollars right now or get 90k every year for 50 years? Would you rather be on a dating show or a survival show? Would you rather be chronically cold or hot when sleeping? Would you rather wear the same color every day or have the same hairstyle every day for the rest of your life? Would you rather always be able to (by yourself) open jars but never get things from the highest shelf, or always get things from the highest shelf but never be able to open jars? Would you rather accidentally send nudes to your boss or to your parents? Would you rather cheat or be cheated on? Would you rather never wear underwear again or never wear socks again? Would you rather go on one date every day for 12 days or one date every month for a year? Would you rather always wear itchy underwear or never wear underwear at all? Would you rather get your heart broken constantly or be the one constantly breaking hearts? Would you rather your partner have an annoying best friend or an intimidating ex? Would you rather be stuck in an elevator with your ex or your partner’s ex? Would you rather only be able to text or call your partner? Would you rather stay in for every date night or go out for every date night? Would you rather hate your partner’s taste in music or their taste in TV/film? Would you rather have a partner who insists on PDA or who is staunchly against any form of PDA? Would you rather outlive your partner or have them outlive you? Would you rather always have to tell the truth or always have to skirt the truth? Would you rather travel the world but never have a permanent home or live in your dream house but never travel abroad? Would you rather give up sex or dessert? Would you rather your partner always agree with you or always push back? Would you rather have to wear a couple’s outfit every day or have to wear a surprise outfit chosen by your partner every day? Would you rather give up social media for six months or not see your partner in person for six months? Would you rather have a partner who talks in their sleep or sleepwalks? Would you rather get proposed to in a public place near friends/family or a continent away from any friends/family? Would you rather your partner get amnesia and forget your entire relationship, or be separated for a year (knowing you’ll get back together)? Would you rather your partner have open access to your text messages or your search history? Would you rather be forced to answer a series of deeply philosophical questions or a lightning round of surface-level questions on a date? Would you rather have met your partner earlier or later in life? Would you rather your partner get paralyzed or go blind and deaf? Would you rather have a partner who makes good money but never spends time with you or a partner struggling to make money but always manages to make time for you? Would you rather meet your partner’s past or future self? Would you rather always have to cook together or never be able to share the kitchen? Would you rather skinny dip in a lake or go to a nude beach?

And with that, grab your partner and start making some choices!