These Dirty “This Or That” Questions Don’t Hold Back

When it comes to bringing the heat and building tension, sometimes it’s the simple things that make all the difference. Enter, dirty “This Or That” questions. Whether you’re in a new relationship, spicing things up with your partner, or just having some fun with friends, these freaky and spicy questions will get everyone’s blood flowing and all of the sparks flying. Is it hot in here, or…?

If you don’t know how to play, lemme explain to you how to get it on. (Wink.) To play This Or That, one person poses a question with two options, and everyone else chooses their preference, explaining their choice if desired. (But also, no pressure to explain anything.) While there are no winners, these questions are designed to reveal your spicy desires, spark fantasies, and test your boundaries — but all while still keeping it light and fun.

So, if you’re looking to turn up the heat IRL or ever text, these This Or That questions are just the thing you need to up the spice. So, grab your partner (or your besties) and get ready to get real deep (IYKWIM). Without further ado, here are 40 dirty This Or That questions that are freaky AF.

40 Dirty This Or That Questions:

Slow undressing or clothes ripped off? Morning sex or middle-of-the-night sex? Hair pulling or neck biting? Dominant or submissive? Hands tied or blindfolded? Shower sex or kitchen counter? Lip biting or ear nibbling? Quickie or all-night session? Being in control or being taken over? Teasing for hours or getting straight to it? Lingerie or completely naked? Kissing down the body or kissing up? Watching or being watched? Talking dirty or staying silent? Hair in a mess or makeup smudged? Making out against a wall or on the bed? Biting or scratching? Tongue or fingers? One long session or multiple rounds? Being the tease or being teased? Clothes slowly slipping off or thrown across the room? Edging or going all in? Face-sitting or being sat on? Moaning their name or hearing yours? Dirty texts or steamy voice notes? Soft touches in public or no holding back in private? Going down or being gone down on? Ice cubes or warm massage oil? Lifting them up or being pushed down? Undressing each other or being stripped? Slow and sensual or hard and fast? Lights on or off? Watching a steamy video together or making your own? Watching or being watched? Gasping or growling? Sneaky quickie or planned? A hand in your hair or gripping your hips? Oral or anal? Making them say your name or moaning theirs? Begging or being begged for more?

And with that, a final question: my bed or yours?