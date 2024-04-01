15 Journal Prompts To Help You Survive April’s Mercury Retrograde

Feeling just blah? In a little bit of a funk? It’s ok. Blame Mercury Retrograde. It’s that time of the year again when planetary movement causes a mess of emotions about four times a year, and it’s back. Luckily, these journal prompts for the April 2024 Mercury retrograde can help you navigate the current craziness of the cosmos.

The most recent Mercury retrograde takes place from April 1 to April 25 — and it’s no April Fool’s Day joke. A retrograde occurs when a plant seems to be moving backward — however, it doesn’t actually move that way. It’s just an optical illusion where the planet Mercury appears to be moving backward but really, Earth overtakes Mercury in its orbit. It’s pretty much a metaphor for our lives during this transit.

Even if it is just an optical illusion, the phenomenon extends beyond simple astrology. Astrologers believe that Mercury rules expression and communication, and retrogrades are thought to interfere with planetary life in that the perceived backward motion dampers people’s emotions and moods. Astrologers believe it can lead to misunderstandings, anxiety, brain fog, confusion, relationship challenges, and drama with friends.

Overall, communication is key and with Mercury retrograde, you have to work extra hard to be in touch with your emotions and communicate with yourself and others. (Especially you, Aries!) This retrograde tends to make us feel sluggish, and therefore manifesting and gaining motivation may make us feel sluggish.

To be in touch with yourself, here are some journal prompts that will help you get through this emotionally dreadful month.

WHAT AM I GRATEFUL FOR IN MY RELATIONSHIPS? During this “blah” time, relationships might encounter some obstacles. Dedicate a journal prompt to focusing on the positive aspects of your relationship. HOW CAN I NURTURE MY MIND AND BODY? Personally, when I feel blah, self-care is non-negotiable. Prioritize ways to make yourself feel good in this journal prompt. WHAT SETBACKS AM I EXPERIENCING? WHAT MIGHT THEY BE TEACHING ME? Be at the forefront of your emotions and tackle them head-on. Retrograde’s got nothing on you. WHAT DO I FEEL READY TO LET GO OF EMOTIONALLY? This journal prompt will help you find what makes you feel good so you can lead with those good emotions. WHAT WOULD GRATEFULNESS DO FOR ME RIGHT NOW? Acknowledge what makes you grateful. Pause and think clearly about how gratefulness can help you with current situations. WHAT IS ONE THING I APPRECIATE ABOUT THIS TIME OF YEAR? The weather often changes people’s moods. Acknowledge how the new time makes you feel. WHAT MAKES ME SMILE? Smiling releases endorphins and naturally boosts your mood. Consider what makes you smile. WHAT CAN I DO FOR MY FUTURE SELF TODAY? Think about how the actions you do today, this minute, can help you in the future. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels HOW IS MY VULNERABILITY A GOOD THING? Being vulnerable may be difficult but it tends to reduce anxiety. Consider this. WHAT IS ONE SOURCE OF BEAUTY I NOTICE? Studies show that appreciating beauty can boost happiness. WHAT DOES FORGIVENESS TEACH ME? Ponder past choices and consequences and think about how you’ve learned from them. HOW CAN I LIGHTEN MY LOAD? Make your life a bit easier. How can you do this? WHAT IS SOMETHING CONSIDERED ORDINARY THAT ENHANCES MY DAILY LIFE? For me, waking up to a new day enhances my daily life because I can create new experiences. WHAT IS A GOOD DECISION I’VE MADE RECENTLY? Focus on what you’ve done that makes you feel good. How can you let that feeling persist? HOW CAN I CREATE PEACE IN THE MIDST OF CHAOS? Some may take a deep breath. Some may turn to loved ones. What do you do?

Unfortunately, retrograde isn’t limited to Mercury. There’s a Saturn retrograde and a Venus retrograde, etc. The effects differ with each planet. Whatever energy may be stuck or flowing backward — in this case, our forms of communication — can make your daily life a bit hard. So, during Mercury retrograde, take one step forward rather than a couple of steps back by taking some time to journal.