Here’s Why You Might *Never* Be A Morning Person (Sorry!)

Sometimes it feels like I’m at odds with my own sleep schedule. One moment, I’m prying my eyes open during my midday lecture, and the next I’m forcing them shut at 2 a.m. to the sound of my “432 Hz Deep Sleep” playlist. When it comes to sleep, I’m working overtime just to get myself on track with the rest of society. Maybe I’m missing something, or maybe I wasn’t born to be a morning person — because is being a morning person genetic?

We all know those people who effortlessly float out of bed before the sun comes up and begin their gratitude journaling routine. OK, maybe I’m getting oddly specific, but it’s only because I’m jealous of their ability to feel like anything other than a robot before the clock strikes noon. But, how come some people are seemingly blessed with a solid circadian rhythm while I’m over here struggling to stay on beat?

Especially as a college student, with an inconsistent schedule and night classes (never again), it feels nearly impossible to maintain a sleep schedule that has me up before breakfast becomes brunch. But, sometimes it feels like I simply wasn’t built for the early morning wake-up routine that I’ve been aching to achieve. So, I spoke with licensed sleep expert, Chelsea Borson, and respiratory therapist, Mathew O’Brien, to learn more about our bodies’ natural sleep preferences, and if being a “morning person” is simply genetic (or in my case, not).

Are sleep patterns genetic?

“Biology plays a crucial role in our sleep-wake cycle preferences,” Borson tells Her Campus. “The circadian rhythm, our internal body clock, is influenced by genetics and determines our peak periods of alertness and sleepiness throughout the day.” And, here I was thinking that our circadian rhythm was exclusively dictated by the sun.

While the sun does play a role, our genetics take the lead. “These genetic variables influence the generation of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles and the body’s internal clock,” says O’Brien. “Studies have revealed that chronotypes differ by age and gender, with women waking earlier and preferring morning activities than males.” Let’s add this to the many reasons why people love brunch so much.

Am I doomed to be a night owl?

It’s comforting to know that genetics influence our sleep preferences, but I wanted to know if there is anything we can do to change it. Turns out, there are a few tweaks you can make to your routine to help nudge your sleep schedule into place. “Gradual exposure to either bright light in the morning or dim light in the evening can help shift the circadian rhythm,” says Borson. “Additionally, consistent sleep and wake times, along with practicing good sleep hygiene, can help optimize the body’s internal clock.” All I’m hearing is that forcing myself to sleep with my bedtime playlist wasn’t actually a terrible idea. But, there’s more to the sleep equation.

O’Brien offers some lifestyle changes to make during the day that will translate to success in the night. “Sticking to a consistent sleep pattern, avoiding devices before bedtime, reducing caffeine and alcohol consumption, and being careful when you exercise and eat,” says O’Brien. These sleep specialists would have a heart attack if they saw me drinking my mid-evening latte and proceeding to watch Netflix on my phone in bed. Nothing hits like a warm beverage and fictional TV escapism.

After hearing from the specialists, I shamefully must admit that I think my night owl tendencies are circumstantial to my lifestyle choices (hello Spanish lattes). But, in some cases, sleep disorders require medical attention. “Seeking guidance from a sleep expert or medical professional can provide personalized strategies and support in altering one’s sleep-wake preferences,” says Borson.

But, for most of us, finding a healthy sleep schedule is all about figuring out what pieces of your day you are willing to switch up. Perhaps my body wasn’t entirely built to be a morning person, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to completely submit to my genetics — and neither do you. I enjoy the feeling of having a quiet morning to myself and getting tasks done early. So, I’m going to push my Spanish latte an hour earlier and limit my TV before bed. It’s time to do some escapism in my dreams instead.