Wellness > Sex + Relationships

Need A Last-Minute Costume? Here Are 15 Iconic Pop Culture Duos To Channel

Deciding what to dress up as for Halloween can be frustrating enough, but coming up with the perfect costume for you and your SO can feel nearly impossible — whether you left it until the last minute, can’t agree on a costume, or are just incredibly passionate about out-costume-ing the other couples (I feel you.) Picking out the most iconic pop culture couples costume that’s not already at the party can come with a lot of pressure — but it doesn’t have to. 

I can picture your dilemma: Romantic? Sexy? Funny? Do you go with a classic Disney couples costume? Or do you step out of your comfort zone and go for something rated R? Or do you just scrap the couple’s costume altogether and go as Kris Jenner and Rob from Love Island (yes, I’ve seen this before). You want to be able to choose a costume that both you and your SO can get behind. And you also don’t want to have to spend all night explaining what you two are at the function. So how do you do it? 

Lucky for you, we’ve decided to make things a little easier for you this year by assembling 15 iconic pop culture couples costumes ideas for you and your SO. And these costumes are so good, it’s scary. (Sorry, had to.)

Love and Joe from You
@ariel.chocron

Reposting because i love this costume! #you #joegoldberg #lovequinn #halloween #costume

♬ YOU sound follow me pls – Gabe Escobar

I’ve been seeing this all over my TikTok, and I’m here for it. Throw on an apron and a ball cap (with a touch of fake blood, of course) and you’re good to go. And don’t forget the rolling pin and fake body bag!

Other Mother and Other Father from Coraline
@rominachiodi1

I’m so obsessed with how this turned out 😍😍(entire costumes linked on my amazon sf) #couplescostumes #coralinecostume #theotherparents #theothermothercostume #couplescostumeideas

♬ Other Father Song – LAIKA Studios

Coraline costumes never get old (and neither does the movie). You’ll need a polka-dot dress and a red robe. Oh! And the button-eyes, duh. 

Nomi and Cristal from Showgirls
@jillbill7

Crystal and Nomi 💎 If you havent seen this movie, go watch it right now!!!! #showgirls #crystalconners #nomi #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #fyp #hot #girls @Laur

♬ original sound – MUBI – MUBI

This is iconic. Get yourselves some lingerie, and long, feather-like robes, and you’re good to go. And make sure you go all-out on the bedazzle!

Barbie and Ken from Barbie
@mollysmith19

Barbie & Ken 💕 @Tom Clare #fyp #halloween #barbie #barbieandken

♬ original sound – Lauren

There are so many outfits you can do for this costume. You can go for their roller blade look, their cowboy and cowgirl look, or you can even just throw on some shades and a fur coat. You’ll fit right in, Ken!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z
@girlbyzane_

Recreating Beyoncé & JayZ Mood 4 Ever music video fits with my broyfriend✨ #halloweencostume #halloweenvibes #lovergirl #WellDone #mypfp

♬ Mood 4 Eva – Beyoncé

“I used to bag girls like Birkin bags, now I bag B,” who?

Kristoff and Anna from Frozen
@morgannleblancc

the first 3D animated disney film #anna #kristoff #frozen #halloween

♬ original sound – 景川

My favourite Disney couple of all time. Bonus points if you have an Olaf and Sven.

Kat and Patrick from 10 Things I Hate About You
@milly_blake

Kat and Patrick?? #10thingsihataboutyou #fyp #bestdressed #coustume #katandpatrick

♬ Can’t Take My Eyes off You – Frankie Valli

There are a few costumes you can choose from this one, but my personal favourite is the paintball outfit. Just grab a plastic, white suit and slap different coloured paint all over yourselves. (Not to mention how fun making these costumes would be.)

Mitch and Cam from Modern Family
@whitneywhitney

Mitch and Cam wishing you a happy halloween #modernfamily #mitchandcam #mitchellpritchett #camerontucker #halloween2023

♬ Modern Family Theme Song – Mount-Royal Orchestra

Casablanca! A light-pink collared shirt and sweater vest would work perfectly for this costume. You get extra points if you have a fake baby! Oh, and one of you has to be ginger (or you may need a wig).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
@cara_loren

We had to ❤️ #taylorswiftandtraviskelce #taylorswiftandtraviskelceedit #taylorswiftandtraviskelcespotted #taylorswiftandtraviskelcecostume #couplescostumeidea #couplescostume #taylorandtravis❤️❤️❤️ #taylorandtraviscostume #couplecostumeideas #snl #snltaylorswfit

♬ Stellas SNL vid – Stella Fazil

Only the most iconic couple of all time. For this, I would do a football player (for the Chiefs, of course), and mimic one of Taylor’s most iconic Eras Tour outfits. 

Peter and Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spiderman
@abbybevan

Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker 🕷️🕸️♥️ #couplescostume #halloweekend

♬ original sound – Marvel

The best Marvel couple adaptation, in my opinion. Nothing would fit this costume more than a Spidey suit and a lab coat!

Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog
@th3yl0v3layla

🐸👑 @$imøn #princessandthefrog #naveen #tiana #halloweencostume

♬ Tiana – Nvm

I love this underrated Disney couple’s costume. Get yourself a green corset and tiara, a beret and violent, and of course, a frog (but don’t worry, it can be stuffed).

Walter and Jesse from Breaking Bad
@nails_by_grete

Me and my boyfriends halloween costume this year! #halloween #breakingbad #jessepinkman #walterwhite #cosplay

♬ yo yo yo – edits

You have two options: to dress up as their characters, or in their lab outfits: a yellow suit, a gas mask, and a plastic bag filled with blue Kool-Aid (just make sure you mention it’s sugar and not meth).

Judy and Nick from Zootopia
@oj0829

🦊🐰= us fr #zootopia #halloweekend

♬ som original – Tâmara

Literally in love with this costume. Get yourselves some bunny ears and fox ears, a police outfit and tie, and you’re good to go!

Zendaya and Tom Holland during their Lip Sync Battle
@ceeswuzhere

Happy halloween from zendaya as bruno mars and tom holland as rihanna HAHAHA #lipsyncbattle #zendaya #tomholland #halloweencostume #couplescostume #umbrella #brunomars

♬ Girls – The Dare

I literally watch this episode at least five times a year. A little Rihanna and Bruno Mars action never hurt anybody. And if it’s raining, you can just stand under the same umbrella (wink).

Elvis and Priscilla
@heyy.its.nat

YGHHEWWW AINT NOTHIN BUT A HOUND DAWG #elvisandpriscilla #halloween2024 #lastminutecostume @Vinny Masino

♬ original sound – 💋🎧

So many iconic outfits to choose from! If you do Elvis and Priscilla, though, you have to make sure to recreate one of their iconic photos. You just have to!

Remember, you can make any of these costumes your own by adding a little flair to them in ways that speak to you and your SO. Either way, if these costumes don’t make everyone at the function fall to their knees and bow down to how iconic these couples’ costumes are (that was satire), then I don’t know what will. Happy Halloween!

Sophie is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes under the wellness vertical on the site, where she enjoys writing about all-things mental health, sex + relationships, and health. Occasionally, she dips into other verticals on the site including culture and entertainment. Beyond Her Campus, Sophie is attending Carleton University in Ottawa, ON, for her Bachelors in journalism. Growing up, she always had a knack for writing. She’d find herself excited to write creative stories, poems, and even essays for school. Alongside her major, Sophie minors in English. When she's not seeking stories to write, she enjoys attending Pilates classes, going for walks with her friends, cozying up in bed with a good Ol' movie (her comfort movie is definitely Superbad), and scrolling through the hottest Tik Tok trends—whether it be about the latest trendy protein-packed meal or the newest collection of gym sets.