Need A Last-Minute Costume? Here Are 15 Iconic Pop Culture Duos To Channel

Deciding what to dress up as for Halloween can be frustrating enough, but coming up with the perfect costume for you and your SO can feel nearly impossible — whether you left it until the last minute, can’t agree on a costume, or are just incredibly passionate about out-costume-ing the other couples (I feel you.) Picking out the most iconic pop culture couples costume that’s not already at the party can come with a lot of pressure — but it doesn’t have to.
I can picture your dilemma: Romantic? Sexy? Funny? Do you go with a classic Disney couples costume? Or do you step out of your comfort zone and go for something rated R? Or do you just scrap the couple’s costume altogether and go as Kris Jenner and Rob from Love Island (yes, I’ve seen this before). You want to be able to choose a costume that both you and your SO can get behind. And you also don’t want to have to spend all night explaining what you two are at the function. So how do you do it?
Lucky for you, we’ve decided to make things a little easier for you this year by assembling 15 iconic pop culture couples costumes ideas for you and your SO. And these costumes are so good, it’s scary. (Sorry, had to.)
- Love and Joe from You
-
I’ve been seeing this all over my TikTok, and I’m here for it. Throw on an apron and a ball cap (with a touch of fake blood, of course) and you’re good to go. And don’t forget the rolling pin and fake body bag!
- Other Mother and Other Father from Coraline
-
Coraline costumes never get old (and neither does the movie). You’ll need a polka-dot dress and a red robe. Oh! And the button-eyes, duh.
- Nomi and Cristal from Showgirls
-
This is iconic. Get yourselves some lingerie, and long, feather-like robes, and you’re good to go. And make sure you go all-out on the bedazzle!
- Barbie and Ken from Barbie
-
There are so many outfits you can do for this costume. You can go for their roller blade look, their cowboy and cowgirl look, or you can even just throw on some shades and a fur coat. You’ll fit right in, Ken!
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z
-
“I used to bag girls like Birkin bags, now I bag B,” who?
- Kristoff and Anna from Frozen
-
My favourite Disney couple of all time. Bonus points if you have an Olaf and Sven.
- Kat and Patrick from 10 Things I Hate About You
-
There are a few costumes you can choose from this one, but my personal favourite is the paintball outfit. Just grab a plastic, white suit and slap different coloured paint all over yourselves. (Not to mention how fun making these costumes would be.)
- Mitch and Cam from Modern Family
-
Casablanca! A light-pink collared shirt and sweater vest would work perfectly for this costume. You get extra points if you have a fake baby! Oh, and one of you has to be ginger (or you may need a wig).
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
-
Only the most iconic couple of all time. For this, I would do a football player (for the Chiefs, of course), and mimic one of Taylor’s most iconic Eras Tour outfits.
- Peter and Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spiderman
-
The best Marvel couple adaptation, in my opinion. Nothing would fit this costume more than a Spidey suit and a lab coat!
- Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog
-
I love this underrated Disney couple’s costume. Get yourself a green corset and tiara, a beret and violent, and of course, a frog (but don’t worry, it can be stuffed).
- Walter and Jesse from Breaking Bad
-
You have two options: to dress up as their characters, or in their lab outfits: a yellow suit, a gas mask, and a plastic bag filled with blue Kool-Aid (just make sure you mention it’s sugar and not meth).
- Judy and Nick from Zootopia
-
Literally in love with this costume. Get yourselves some bunny ears and fox ears, a police outfit and tie, and you’re good to go!
- Zendaya and Tom Holland during their Lip Sync Battle
-
I literally watch this episode at least five times a year. A little Rihanna and Bruno Mars action never hurt anybody. And if it’s raining, you can just stand under the same umbrella (wink).
- Elvis and Priscilla
-
So many iconic outfits to choose from! If you do Elvis and Priscilla, though, you have to make sure to recreate one of their iconic photos. You just have to!
Remember, you can make any of these costumes your own by adding a little flair to them in ways that speak to you and your SO. Either way, if these costumes don’t make everyone at the function fall to their knees and bow down to how iconic these couples’ costumes are (that was satire), then I don’t know what will. Happy Halloween!