Halloween Can Be Triggering, But Here’s How To Handle It

Halloween can send a thrill through all of us — and, for some folks, the ghastly costumes and the red paint can really heighten the appeal. And while some of the spookier aspects of the season can make us laugh and brush off the goosebumps, some of these thrills can feel scarier than the rest.

The feelings of anxiety, panic, and uneasiness can make one feel unsafe in the moment, even if that is what Spooky Season is all about. When you’re feeling scared, or triggered, Halloween can start to not feel fun anymore, especially when you’re constantly looking over your shoulder, waiting for the next scare. For some folks, their triggers during Halloween — like blood, gore, violence, and loud noises — can feel impossible to escape from. However, taking the time to sit with yourself and identify these triggers may help you understand what makes you feel comfortable.

“The body and brain of each of us is unique, and can respond very differently when stimulated,” Dr. Kristen Thompson, founder of Remedy Psychiatry, tells Her Campus. “Being frightened can elicit traumatic memories and also trigger the body’s ‘startle response.’”

This “startle response” is what causes people to scream or jump when scared. Other signs may include a higher “pounding” heart rate, rapid breathing, feeling hot or sweaty, chest pain, and dizziness. This is your body’s way of trying to warn us of any danger even when everything seems perfectly fine.

“If this starts to happen, getting to a place that feels safe, sitting down, feeling your feet on the ground, and taking a slow breath in for a count of four and out for a count of six can help,” Thompson says.

Practice self-soothing.

Self-soothing is a very important place to start and should come first. If you are in an environment that you can’t fully move away from, some methods to help calm you at the moment may include focused breathing, a change in your environment, positive imagery and music, and some self-compassion. Removing yourself from the situation may ultimately be the best possible solution.

If you are in a place you consider “safe,” you can also further self-soothe by giving yourself a bath or a shower, practicing repeating affirmations, and letting yourself have a moment to vent to someone you trust who can help you process the situation.

Make your friends and family aware of your triggers.

It may feel intimidating to tell your friends and family about your triggers. This may lead to even more anxiety: How will they react? Will they think I am overreacting? Will they think there’s something wrong with me? (Spoiler: there is nothing wrong with you. I promise.)

“Reaching out to a trusted person who is open-minded, and asking for help is a great first step,” Thompson says. This person may not be friends or family but a doctor, local urgent care provider, or a mental health clinic. “You can ask, ‘I’ve learned about panic symptoms, and I might be experiencing them. Can you support me in getting professional help?” Thompson says. Asking questions to professionals may help give you peace of mind and calm your nerves about your own triggers.

Don’t be afraid to sit things out.

So, how can you prevent all of this happening in the first place? Thinking about that question may heighten your anxiety even more, but Thomspon ensures that feeling safe is key. “For our mental health, prevention means creating boundaries with what makes us feel safe and good, and what doesn’t,” Thompson says. For example, if the idea of going to a haunted house leaves you queasy and makes your mind run rampant, then the best solution may be to relax at home where you know there won’t be jumpscares at every corner.

For this Halloween season, give yourself a space where you can breathe, eat some of your favorite sweets, and snuggle up on the couch while watching your favorite cozy Halloween movies. If you feel any fear, you are not alone… but I don’t mean in the scary kind of way!

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.