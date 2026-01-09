Here’s Everywhere Alex & Poppy Traveled In The ‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Book & Movie

Rom-com fans, it is your time to shine. The movie adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation, the fan-fave romance novel by author Emily Henry, has just been released on Netflix. And not only will it give you all the heart-eyes, but it might also inspire some wanderlust with the breathtaking travel destinations it features.

Following two college friends, Alex and Poppy, the story follows their friends-to-lovers arc over the course of the many vacations they have taken together since they made a pact in college to take one trip a year together. The movie shows the pair jet-setting all across the world — from New Orleans to Barcelona — and if you’re anything like me, you’re going to find yourself searching for flights right after finishing this movie (hot travel companion not necessary)! It definitely inspired me to try and make my own travel bucket list, which I wholeheartedly recommend if you, too, are feeling super inspired to see more of the world.

But it’s a big world out there, with so many places worth visiting. So, in case you want some recommendations, here is a full breakdown of all of the vacation locations Poppy and Alex head to in both the People We Meet On Vacation book and movie (because, yes, there are some discrepancies).

‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Book Locations

As is the case with most page-to-screen adaptations, the People We Meet On Vacation movie cut some stuff that the book had — and that definitely goes for travel destinations. In the book, the pair takes nine different vacations in 10 years, and these vacations include (in chronological order): Vancouver Island, Nashville, San Francisco and Sonoma County, New Orleans, Vail, Sanibel Island, New York (when they skipped their Norway and Sweden trip because Poppy got sick at the last minute and couldn’t travel, so Alex came to visit her instead), Tuscany, Croatia, and Palm Springs.

‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Movie Locations

In the movie, viewers see the pair take four different trips: Squamish, New Orleans, Tuscany, and Barcelona. (One of the major differences between the movie and the book is that the destination wedding for Alex’s brother takes place in Palm Springs in the book, but actually happens in Barcelona in the movie.) Like in the book, these are also shown in the flashback format, and viewers also get to see Alex comes to visit Poppy and take care of her while she is sick in New York after the Norway trip has to get canceled.

‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Filming Locations

Believe it or not, the movie only took 19 days to film — so no, they didn’t have time to actually shoot at every location Alex and Poppy visit in the movie. The cast and crew shot across three different locations in order to bring the novel to life: Barcelona was one of these locations, and an example where the on-screen destination actually matched the filming location. New Orleans was also a filming location for the movie, and the only example where the on-screen location and filming location matched an actual destination in the book. Finally, Costa Brava, a coastal region in northeastern Spain, was used to stand-in as the location for the rest of the vacations that are taken throughout the movie. Happy traveling!