How To Get Better Sleep During Sorority Rush, From A Sleep Expert

Sorority rush is upon us, and you know what that means: rounds and rounds of meeting new people, learning more about sorority culture, and of course, stressing out when it comes to whether you’re in or out. These recruitment processes can be a little scary, but besides the competitive side of things, sorority rush can be an exciting time — if you can get the proper amount of sleep throughout, obviously.

Sororities present new beginnings full of wonderful opportunities — it’s the perfect environment for social butterflies to make lasting memories and connections. It’s a great starting point for those new on campus, too, as it’s a way to get familiar with the environment and get into school spirit.

In the midst of all the (fun) chaos of sorority rushing, it can still be incredibly draining, especially since these recruitment periods can last for days or even weeks. To make sure you’re all up and running for these intense activities in the fall, you’ll have to prioritize your sleep schedule to get through all those interviews, tours, and skits (which sounds exhausting to even think about). With good sleep, you’ll be ready to take on those long sorority days, I spoke to sleep expert Chelsey Borson, the founder of Luna Leaps, to get a few tips to keep in mind if you want to sleep like a baby.

PRIORITIZE MAINTAINING A GOOD SLEEP SCHEDULE. According to Borson, if you want to feel well-rested in the mornings, then it’s ideal you create an attainable sleep schedule. “Keep to a tight sleep regime,” Borson says, “and avoid changing the bedtime and wake-up time to a later one or earlier one on a weekend.” It’s easy to sleep in when it comes to the weekends, but when you maintain a strict routine, you’ll inherently affect your circadian rhythm, which are 24-hour cycles that are a part of the body’s internal clock and affect bodily functions, mental state, and behavior. The sleep-wake cycle determines how alert or lethargic you are throughout the day and night, so when you create a consistent sleep routine, your circadian rhythm will also stabilize alongside it. With the amount of socializing you’ll have to do during sorority rushes, you’ll want to maintain a healthy circadian rhythm; you need the rest in order to get through the day, so setting a specific bedtime and abiding by it will ensure you’re sharp, alert, and lively. EMBRACE CALMING BEDTIME ROUTINES. “Establish a sleep-inducing ritual that involves calming activities,” Borson shares, “such as reading or meditation before bedtime to avoid the effects of blue light one hour before bedtime.” It’s important to reduce the time we spend absorbing blue light, because its effects on your sleep-wake cycle are powerful; both natural and artificial blue light boosts your alertness, and too much of it can keep you wide awake when it comes to bedtime. So, no more late-night scrolling on TikTok or binging TV shows — trust me, you’ll feel so much better in the morning. Additionally, when it comes to organizing your bedtime routine, feel free to get creative. Some enjoy ASMR before heading to bed, while others feel more relaxed after their 10-step skincare routine — everyone’s different! Finding something that suits your personality — and keeps you away from your phone — will help you get better sleep. REDUCE BEHAVIORS THAT NEGATIVELY AFFECT SLEEP. Lastly, cutting bad habits out will help you get the rest you deserve. “Avoid stimulants such as caffeine, large meals, or drinks that lead to frequent washroom visits at night,” Borson says. “Naps should also be short, ideally between 20 and 30 minutes, and should be taken early in the day to allow for better night sleep.” When you avoid anything that’ll likely keep you active, you’re boosting your chances of getting good sleep. Cutting unnecessary distractions from your routine or even limiting how much screen time you’re getting in a day will help you maintain your sleep schedule, because the more you engage with these bad habits, the more you’re likely to ruin your internal sleep-wake clock. So, it’s best to swap out caffeinated tea for water before heading to bed, for instance.

Overall, when you’re setting up a healthy routine for yourself, your body will thank you for it, especially when it comes to the stresses and strains of sorority rushes. So, take a moment to get cozy, write up a new schedule, and prepare to get the best sleep of your life.