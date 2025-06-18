What Is A Saturn Return, & How Do I Know When It’s Coming?

Big changes are brewing. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing how to calculate your Saturn Return — and what that actually means.

If you are at the end of your twenties and feel like life is totally flipping upside down, don’t panic. You’re not spiraling, you’re just evolving. Maybe you’re questioning everything, feeling weirdly wise, or watching your whole life take a sharp left turn. Guess what? You might be smack dab in the middle of your Saturn Return, and that’s not a crisis; it’s a cosmic rite of passage. And if you’re wondering how to calculate your Saturn Return, then you’ve come to the right place.

So your Saturn Returns when you are 28–30, 58–60, and if you are lucky, in your late 80s. But how it might impact your life is different each time. “Each return corresponds with key life transitions: entering adulthood, stepping into elderhood, or reflecting on a life lived,” he says.

Curious when you’re in your Saturn Return? Consider it time to do a little astro-sleuthing.

Her Campus Media

How to calculate your Saturn Return:

First, look up your natal chart (you can use sites like astro.com or co-star) and find the degree and Zodiac sign that Saturn was in when you were born. Then use a planetary ephemeris (a list of times with positions of the planets) to track when Saturn returns to that exact same degree and sign. Then the madness begins.

Chimenti explains that you can prepare for these shifts and lay the groundwork for smooth life transitions. Your sign and house can influence your major transitions, but some themes she says to look out for include “career shifts, relationship changes, financial tests, or spiritual reorientation.”

@areallygoodcry That late-20s shakeup? Yeah, that’s your Saturn return — like your cosmic dad showing up with tough love 😅💫 Things might feel like they’re falling apart, but really… they’re falling into place. Time to align with who you really are. For more, listen to the episode. ♬ original sound – A Really Good Cry

Your Saturn Return sounds either totally intimidating or kinda awesome. I can’t quite decide. Chimenti leans toward the latter and encourages people to welcome the chaos. “Rather than something to fear, Saturn Returns are opportunities to get aligned with your purpose,” Chimenti says. “When embraced, they mark powerful turning points that lay the groundwork for lasting growth and deeper self-understanding.”