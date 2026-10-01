The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Producers Launched An IRL Irina Foundation & It’s Important

The impact of Heated Rivalry continues. On Sept. 29, the show’s production banner, Accent Aigu Entertainment (AAE), launched a nonprofit focusing on inclusivity in sports for LGBTQIA+ and underserved communities. And the coolest part? It’s actually bringing a huge part of the book — the Irina Foundation — to life.

The news was announced in a collaboration post on Instagram between AAE and the Irina Foundation. “Today, we’re proud to introduce the Irina Foundation — a new initiative dedicated to championing inclusivity and mental well-being by creating opportunities for people to connect through sports and the arts,” the post read. “It’s also about turning the sense of belonging we’ve found in this community into something that can create meaningful change in the real world.”

Fans of the Game Changers book series know the importance of the Irina Foundation. In Book 2 of the series, Heated Rivalry (heyo!), Shane and Ilya launch the foundation in honor of Ilya’s late mother, Irina, who suffered from depression and took her own life when Ilya was a child. In the book, the foundation focuses on mental health and LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, especially in sports. Additionally, the foundation runs the annual Game Changers Hockey Camp, a youth summer hockey camp promoting inclusion in hockey.

When it comes to the IRL Irina Foundation, it functions very similarly. According to the website, the Irina Foundation was created from a “desire to turn the unexpected power of storytelling into lasting change.” The mission is also clearly stated on the website, reading, “It envisions a world where LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and underserved communities experience genuine belonging and opportunity through organized sports and arts programs – creating inclusive spaces that build confidence, connection, and a strong sense of community.”

Fans of the show and book instantly took to social media to share their support of the foundation.

the irina foundation being a real thing which can make an actual difference in people's lives is why i'll never listen to people who try to diminish the impact that heated rivalry continues to have on queer communities — rebecca (@Iangdonsmel) September 29, 2026

can we hope that no one would now question their commitment to this show? them being present at the launch of irina foundation speaks volumes of their priorities and their love for hollanov — ☄️ (@mishtidoishane) September 30, 2026

also i haven’t said this yet, but knowing that the irina foundation is real makes me so emotional. like thank you heated rivalry for giving the lgbtq+ community & other underrepresented communities the space to feel seen and heard and loved and supported. — kat (@callmyfr1ends) September 30, 2026

Rachel Reid, the creator of the Heated Rivalry and Game Changers universe, also shared her feelings about the creation of the non-profit. Under the post announcing the foundation, Reid commented, “I’m so excited about this. It means so much ❤️” to which one fan responded, “This is incredible. And you can bet this fandom will step up to support it, too. Just amazing, Rachel!”

Since the Irinia Foundation just launched, the best way to get involved is by donating — which you can do on their website. However, it’s not far-fetched to hope that they launch their very own Game Changers Hockey Camp or plan other IRL initiatives soon!