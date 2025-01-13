This Is Your Sign To Start Habit Stacking (& Here Are 6 Combos To Try)

ICYMI, habit stacking is the newest wellness trend, and IDK about you, but I’m totally here for it. While it may sound a little intimidating, it’s honestly such a great (and easy) way to finally get around to adding those New Year’s resolutions to your daily routine. Instead of trying to abruptly throw new habits into your life all at once, habit stacking lets you pair new habits with things you already do on a day-to-day basis. Plus, it’s like tricking your brain into thinking you’re not actually doing any extra work, even though you lowkey are.

Habit stacking is all about making tiny, doable changes that add up over time so you’re not overwhelmed by those pesky, impossible resolutions you swore you’d stick to — but were never motivated enough to bring yourself to add to your daily life. And who knows, maybe you’ve already started habit stacking without even knowing it. With habit stacking, you essentially take a habit you already have, and pair another new habit with it. Looking for a new way to add some wellness habits into your life without overwhelming yourself? Don’t worry bestie; here are six habit stacking combos to grow into the best version of yourself this new year.

Skincare routine + brushing your teeth NGL, this is how I’ve currently been habit stacking and adding my New Year’s resolution into my day-to-day routine. I’ve always struggled with consistently doing my skincare routine — honestly, I was lucky if I managed to wash my face more than twice a week. But this year, I made it my resolution to be more consistent with my skincare routine, so I decided to pair it with something I already do every day: brushing my teeth. Now, I wash my face right after brushing my teeth every morning and evening, and it’s honestly been so easy. Habit stacking is literally as simple as that — taking something you already do on autopilot and adding a tiny new habit to it. Audiobooks + hobbies IDK about you, but I’m def guilty of saying that I’m going to start reading more this new year, yet I haven’t even opened a book. It seems like my bookshelf gathers dust just to taunt me, but this is where habit stacking can save the day. Instead of trying to carve out a whole hour to read, you can introduce audiobooks into the equation and pair it with something you already love to do, like shopping. Suddenly, your reading goal will feel way more achievable and less like something you’ll “get to eventually.” Social media + chores What better way to complete those dreadful chores you hate doing than by watching TikTok? Whether it’s doing the dishes or folding laundry, taking a habit you already have and combining it with something new, is a great way to make those pesky tasks feel less like chores and more like a vibe. Instead of dreading the thought of cleaning, you can stack in something you enjoy — like catching up on your fav TikTok trends or listening to a podcast. Plus, when you pair a boring task with something fun, you’re way more likely to stick to it and build a habit you won’t hate. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels Streaming + treadmill walking Picture this: it’s the fourth year in a row you’ve sworn you’re going to glow up and work out more, but like clockwork, you’re still not stepping foot near a gym. Instead, you’re sitting on the couch, binge-watching your fav Netflix shows, telling yourself “I’ll just go tomorrow.” Sound familiar? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there — it’s like a New Year’s tradition at this point. Instead of sitting on the couch watching TV, why not walk on a treadmill while watching your fav comfort shows? Not only is this a great way to get in some exercise, but it’s also an easy excuse to binge-watch the newest season of Squid Game. Walk, binge, repeat — who says you can’t have it all? Podcast + meal prepping Maybe it’s just me, but I’m sick of packing a PB&J for lunch every day before work before I forget to meal prep. So, I decided to take this dreaded task and pair it with one of the best parts of my day: listening to my fave podcasts. Now, instead of dragging my feet through lunch prep, I actually look forward to it and get to catch up on all the latest podcast episodes while I’m at it. Catch up + make dinner TBH, I hate making dinner. It seems like so much work, and why spend all that time cooking and cleaning dishes when I could just press two buttons and have pizza at my doorstep within the hour? But, with a goal to eat healthier and save money, I’ve managed to turn cooking into something I look forward to, by pairing it with one of my fav things to do: FaceTiming a friend. Now, instead of dreading dinner prep, I’m having a blast catching up with my friend while turning my kitchen into a mini cooking show!

By habit stacking and adding some pesky tasks to your daily routine, you’ll be surprised at how much easier it is to crush your goals and resolutions without feeling like you’re doing extra work. So, whether it’s going on a hot-girl walk while catching up on your latest Netflix obsession or listening to a new audiobook while buying new winter clothes, you’ll be slaying your goals effortlessly.