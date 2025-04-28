So, You’re Graduating — Go Celebrate With An Orgasm

Your college graduation is cause for celebration — and I’m not talking about a card and some cash. While the standard graduation presents and a good dinner are a great way to celebrate your next chapter, you owe it to yourself to blow off some steam and indulge in some pleasure. Enter: graduation day sex positions.
College can be stressful. Between classes, friendships, and navigating that confusing AF situationship (it’s a canon event), college life comes with its fair share of stressors and headaches. So, your graduation day officially marks the end of a pretty taxing era, and your entrance into “the real world” — and what better way to decompress than an orgasm? (Or, with the right positions and a partner that knows what they’re doing, a few orgasms?)
After you’ve tossed your cap in the air and secured that diploma, schedule a little time to treat yourself. Whether you’re “celebrating” with your long-time partner, finally getting with your campus crush, or bidding your situationship a farewell in the form of a hookup, these graduation day sex positions are yours to try: they’re fun, pleasurable, and just the right amount of wild. Congrats, grad — now go get laid!
Graduation Day Sex Positions:
- Summa Cum Laude
OK, valedictorian! For this position, the receiving partner uses either a bed, couch, or chair to hoist themselves on top of their partner (the receiver’s legs should be at the giver’s shoulders) as the giving partner penetrates from underneath. The receiver then does tricep dips to move up and down at whatever speed they like. (It’s kind of like a workout, too.)
- Reverse Grad
It’s basically reverse cowgirl — but instead of a cowboy hat, keep that grad cap on, babe. In this position, the giver lies on their back with their legs outstretched as the receiving partner gets on top with their back facing their partner’s face. From there, the receiving partner can bounce and grind until climax.
- Graduation present
Nothing says “celebration” more than oral sex, amiright? In this position, the receiving partner stands and bends over a sturdy surface (like a counter, the bed, or kitchen table). The giving partner kneels behind them, orally pleasuring them from behind.
- Master’s degree
-
This position sounds complicated, but it really isn’t. To do it, both partners face each other while positioning themselves on their knees. The giving partner then has to spread their legs and lower themselves toward the bed, while the receiving partner remains as tall as possible. As the giving partner penetrates, they can bring their legs together again and start to raise themselves upwards. For deeper penetration, the receiving partner can lean backwards.