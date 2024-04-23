This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again — college seniors are putting the finishing touches on final essays and group projects, picking up their caps and gowns, and getting ready to walk across the stage and get their diplomas. Of course, if you know someone who’s graduating this May, that means it’s also time to start shopping for the perfect gift to celebrate this major milestone.

Whether you need a grad gift for someone who’ll be starting a new job this summer or heading off on a post-grad adventure, we’ve got you covered with 10 graduation gift ideas they’re sure to love — including a cool new way to gift them some much-appreciated spending money. (Spoiler alert: It’s a Hallmark + Venmo card, and you can shop the entire graduation collection here.)

1. Money & A Heartfelt Card

Every grad is different, which means finding something you *know* they’ll appreciate can be a bit of a challenge. That’s why gifting money can be such a no-brainer — it gives them the flexibility to buy whatever they want, from wherever they want. And with Hallmark + Venmo cards, you can send grads money (and a sweet handwritten message) in a super cool, convenient way.

Just pick out a cute design, write a handwritten note, and scan the QR code inside the card to load it with money your grad can access in their own Venmo account. No more lost checks or trips to the ATM!

Grad Vibes Rainbow and Mortarboard Venmo Graduation Card, $5

2. A Fun Tote Bag

Whether used for stashing all of your essentials on a day out or carrying your produce home from the farmer’s market, we love a tote moment. And choosing one with a cute pattern and inspirational quote makes it even more fun to wear!

Joy in the Journey Foldable Shopping Tote, $15

3. A New Notebook

A new chapter calls for a new notebook to write it all down in, whether they’re journaling about their post-grad experiences or keeping track of their to-do list for their job. Bonus points if it has a sweet, motivational message on the front!

Next Chapter Notebook, $17

4. Something For Their Plant Parent Era

With more space and hopefully less fluorescent lighting (we’re looking at you, dorm lights), post-grad is the perfect time to work on your green thumb. Help your fave grad become the best plant parent with a sweet planter that’s perfect for displaying on a window sill or their office desk.

Ladybug Ceramic Planter, $25

5. Cute Drinkware

There’s just something about a little drink that makes the work day way more bearable — especially when it’s in a cute glass. From matcha lattes to bubbly mocktails, grads will love sipping their drink of choice from a cup that’s as fun as it is functional.

Charmers Stemless Contour Glass, $15

6. Cards For Any Occasion

Thank you cards, birthday wishes, “just because” notes to long-distance BFFs — a collection of blank cards is a great gift for any grad looking to stay connected with all their favorite people. Plus, having a place to store them makes first-apartment organization even easier.

Assorted Note Cards in Vertical Caddy, $13

7. A Reusable Water Bottle

She’s stylish. She’s sustainable. She’s a must-have for staying hydrated on the go or at your desk. A reusable water bottle is a gift grads are guaranteed to use and appreciate every day.

Pro tip: Pick one out in their school colors so they can show off their alma mater pride!

Peach Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug With Straw, $30

8. Cozy Slippers

From WFH days to lazy mornings spent hanging on the couch, slippers are a must. They’re the perfect way to add a touch of coziness to any grad’s day.

Positive Vibes and Coffee Slippers With Sound, $25

9. A Refreshing Candle

Who doesn’t love a delish scent to freshen up their space with? A new candle is a thoughtful gift that feels (and smells) super luxe.

Sparkling Citrus 3-Wick Jar Candle, $30

10. Adorable Plushies

This is the perfect gift for a BFF or sibling who’s moving away after graduation. Whether they’re the donut to your coffee or the chip to your salsa, a cute magnetic plushie duo will remind them of your special bond.

Better Together Donut and Coffee Magnetic Plush, $15

Of course, you can also gift them money to buy anything from this list (and anything else they want or need) with a Hallmark + Venmo card. Head to hallmark.com or your nearest Gold Crown store to shop the Hallmark + Venmo card graduation collection!