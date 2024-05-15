These 3 Non-Profits Provide Gender-Affirming Mental Health Care To The Transgender Community & Beyond

In 2024, gender-affirming care for transgender folks is still one of the most heavily spotlighted topics in our society. Most people, specifically those in higher power, tend to ignore, and ban, the needed resources for those who are on their trans journey — including gender-affirming mental health resources.

If you don’t know what gender affirmation means, let me explain. Gender-affirming care is defined as “the social, medical, behavioral and psychological interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity”, specifically for those who are questioning their gender identity. For trans folks, gender-affirming care is still an unresolved problem due to physical development, access to hormone therapy, and parental consent. A lack of access to affirming care can lead to gender dysphoria and other mental health issues, such as depression and suicidal ideation. According to the Trevor Project, 56% of LGBTQ young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it, and nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ young people said their mental health was poor most of the time or always due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and legislation.

With many laws across the country prohibiting and banning medical care for transgender youth, it’s important to keep in mind resources that are willing to provide affirming care for trans individuals and their mental health. So, whether you’re a trans person looking for mental health resources, or if you’re cisgender and looking for a cause to support, here are three gender-affirming mental health resources for transgender folks.

The community of trans people still has a long way to go in receiving the rights that they deserve. Especially for trans youth, it’s important that we listen and cater to the wishes of those who want to live their true selves.