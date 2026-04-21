4 Gen Z Women Reveal Their Favorite “Book Boyfriends”

If you’re anything like me, then you probably spend all of your free time reading romance novels, fantasizing about all of the various dreamy boyfriends starring in each book. From the golden retriever boyfriends who would do literally anything for you, to the overprotective type that would literally risk everything just to protect you, there’s a fictional man out there for practically every mood. And if you’ve spent even five minutes on BookTok, you’d know that certain “book boyfriends” have an actual chokehold on all of us.

Somehow, Gen Zers have all collectively agreed to fall in love with the same handful of fictional men — and TBH? I’m not mad about it. One minute you’re kicking your feet over a soft, emotionally available king, and the next, you’re fully invested in a brooding, emotionally unavailable man who would probably ruin your life. But that’s the appeal of a book boyfriend — they exist on the page, not IRL.

Whether it’s Noah Calhoun from The Notebook or Conrad Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gen Z readers have very strong opinions about their fave book boyfriends. Like, weirdly strong. So, which fictional boyfriends actually have Gen Z readers in a chokehold right now? I asked around, and the answers prove that our standards might be a little unrealistic, but at least they’re consistent.

@mariannasreads Top 10 book boyfriends. Yes I have a thing for SJM men, i wont apologize for it. This was so hard and honestly the bottom 5 can change depending on the day. #bookboyfriends #booktok #acotar #throneofglass ♬ original sound – Marianna

Azriel From A Court of Thorns and Roses For University of Florida alum, Ginger, her fave book boyfriend is Azriel from A Court of Thorns and Roses. “Although he has not been anyone’s boyfriend yet, I get the vibes that he is attentive and respectful, and also probably would f*ck your brains out,” she shares. Attentive, respectful, DTF — could a girl ask for anything else? There’s also something about the quiet, mysterious type that makes him even more appealing. He’s not the loudest in the room, but when he cares, you can tell it runs deep — and honestly, that just makes him even better. Noah From The Notebook OK, I’ll admit it — Noah Calhoun is my absolutely favorite book boyfriend. It’s so heartwarming how Noah yearns for Allie throughout the entirety of the book (and movie!), and despite being apart for years, he never forgets about her. IMO, The Notebook shows a type of love that’s just so rare, yet so admirable. The way Noah expresses his feelings so openly and unapologetically is something you don’t see often, which is probably why so many Gen Z readers are drawn to him — he really set the standard for what devotion looks like. Landon From A Walk To Remember Landon Carter is James Madison University student Camryn’s fave book boyfriend. “He changes for the better when he meets this girl, and the relationship helps him mature in a really admirable way,” she explains. Now, who doesn’t love a man who actually shows growth? His character development is what really makes him stand out — he’s not perfect from the start, but he learns, grows, and becomes a better person because of love. I can literally feel my heart fluttering just writing this. Conrad From The Summer I Turned Pretty Now, did you really think I’d write an entire article about fictional book boyfriends and not mention Conrad Fisher from The Summer I Turned Pretty? A fan-favorite, Virginia Tech student Maria swears that Conrad is hands-down the best fictional book boyfriend. “The way that he yearns for Belly over the span of several years while also caring so much about her well-being is so beautiful, yet gut-wrenching at the same time,” she shares. After all, the girlies love a man who yearns!

Will we ever find men exactly like this in real life? Probably not — but that won’t stop us from expecting it anyway. Because thanks to these book boyfriends, we’re definitely not settling.