Five years after A Court of Silver Flames’s release, ACOTAR author Sarah J. Mass has finally announced that the sixth and seventh books in her A Court of Thorns and Roses series are on the way, and will be available on bookshelves in October 2026 and January 2027, respectively. As fans eagerly await the new releases, they have taken to social media to discuss their ACOTAR theories.

Maas sat down with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast on March 4 to chat about all things book writing, career development, character matchups, and of course, future plans. Maas finished the episode by confirming that the wait is over and the next stories in the series will be in the hands of fans soon.

Readers are still completely in the dark about the plot of the novels, but one thing we do know is that they will be long. Once Maas picked up her pen to resume the series, she seemingly couldn’t put it down. “The story that was ready to finally come out of me was big — really, really, really big,” Maas told Cooper. And she wasn’t exaggerating. Two book releases have been announced, but a third is also on the way. The three books are broken down into four parts. On Oct. 27, 2026, the sixth ACOTAR book, which includes part one, will finally be ours. Three months later on Jan. 12, 2027, the seventh book — which includes parts two and three — will be released. Part four is yet to be written, but will be the third upcoming book in the series. Maas didn’t release the titles of the books, or confirm whose point of view the books will be from. The only thing fans can confirm is that we have a lot of reading ahead of us. “No amount of glue in any publisher’s factory could ever hold this,” Maas said.

While Maas has given fans no hints on the plots of the books six and seven, loyal fans have developed their own theories in the meantime. Many readers assume that the next storyline will follow Elain Archeron and reveal whether she bonds with her mate. Readers find out in A Court of Mist and Fury that Elain is bonded to Lucien, but she avoids him for most of the subsequent books. We see her hit it off with Azriel in A Court of Silver Flames, but fans don’t seem to be shipping this pair. One theorist said on TikTok, “Azriel and Elain, I find them the most boring thing ever.” Another fan made a video proclaiming Tamlin as the true mate for Elain, and predicted a blood duel between Lucien and Tamlin, where they will fight over Elain.

What happens in ACOTAR Book 5?

Even though readers don’t know where books six and seven will go, let’s recap where we left off in A Court of Silver Flames. Nesta, Gwyn, and Emerie successfully complete the arduous mission of The Blood Rite. Feyre struggles through a difficult childbirth, until Nesta uses all of her powers from The Cauldron to enable a safe delivery, permanently giving up some of her magic. With a healthy sister and a new nephew, Nesta settles into Cassian, ready for whatever challenges will come her way next. The crew is also on the hunt for the objects that make up the Dread Trove — the crown, the mask, and the harp — in hopes they can withhold them from Queen Briallyn, who plans to use them against Nesta as revenge.

Can you pre-order ACOTAR Books 6 & 7?

The results of these long-awaited challenges will finally be unveiled to readers this October. As for pre-ordering books six and seven in the ACOTAR series, it doesn’t look like information from the book publisher is available yet. When that information does come, though, I’ll be first to place my order.