Skip The Sappiness With These Funny Anniversary IG Captions

Anniversaries. They hold so much significance in celebrating the love and commitment that you have had with your partner. Looking back on some of the happiest memories and taking in what you both have been through. Even though it can be fun with cute dates and deep talks, trying to think of dating anniversary Instagram captions is definitely not.

The easy part of making an anniversary IG post is getting the happiest, most memorable photos you have together wrapped up in a cute package for everyone to see. But the caption has to be the biggest roadblock. Trying to come up with an Instagram caption in general can be frustrating, but an anniversary caption? I understand the struggle, because it’s a whole different kind of creature. You want the perfect set of words to convey how you feel about your person without making people cringe at your emotions.

So instead of the mushy gushy, use a caption that has the perfect balance of cute feelings with authentic banter with these funny dating anniversary Instagram captions. Not only will your followers have a fun laugh, and your friends will smile at the relationship you truly deserve, but your significant other will have another thing to celebrate: your impeccable sense of humor. Here’s to hoping you receive all the love and likes — and laughs, too!

Funny dating anniversary Instagram Captions:

We have so much love for each other… and for [your favorite artist as a couple]. Every relationship has two things: the Uber driver and the passenger princess. They are Kenough. Sorry to disappoint you, but we are still together. To the person who gossips more than me, I love you. Not only do they support human rights, they support me. Even though you’re not Aaron Taylor Johnson, you’re still mine. I lost the receipt on this one. But I’ll keep them! You make my day with your Star Wars rambling. I’d still choose you over my fictional book boyfriend. Let’s see how long it takes for them to remember our anniversary this time. So, um, you come here often? Oh, wait! You don’t know how proud my friends are that I have you. Thank you for always letting me put my cold feet under you for warmth. I am so glad I found someone as weird as me. It got boring after a while. Can we do this again next year? The fact you are still here makes me feel grateful and concerned. I love you for letting me eat your food even though you asked me if I wanted anything. Hey, mom! I did it! Here’s to the person who secretly loves singing ABBA in the shower.

Can’t you believe they fell for me? (I tripped them.) This is a reminder for you to go look at the anniversary TikToks I sent you. Love you! People get on my nerves, but it looks like you struck the right one. Look, everyone. I wasn’t lying. They’re definitely real. I give all of my credit to Thewizardliz for this one. I finally found a person who cries at Disney movies with me. We are the perfect couple: They pay, I exist. You drive me insane in the best way possible. If you did stand-up, I’d still laugh at your jokes. (I am funnier, though.) And they were roommates… and lovers. Happy anniversary to my permanent roommate. Wine and Chinese food, later? My anniversary gift to you is more of me. Loving you has been a journey. A long one but I have loved it at every step. Forever is a long time, but I think I can stick it out with you. You seem cool. Wow. So, I think your rizz worked. Man or bear? I choose [insert partner’s name]. I think the tarot cards were right with this one. And they still treat me like a queen when I am a gremlin I love you, [insert username]. Happy anniversary! I am [your name] and I approve this message. Love this for you.

To the happy couple!