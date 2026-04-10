Looking For Flirty & Funny Dating App Messages? Here Are 20 Lines To Use

In the chaotic world of online dating apps, where bios blur together and “hey” still somehow dominates the conversation, an unforgettable pickup line can be the difference between a spark and a scroll-past. Whether you’re looking to make someone laugh, break the ice in a unique way, or just shoot your shot with a little personality, the right opener matters more than you think. It’s not about being perfect — it’s about being memorable. And these flirty and funny dating app openers do the trick.

A witty and flirtatious opener shows confidence without taking things too seriously. A good one can instantly set the tone, signal your sense of humor, and make the other person actually want to respond. And let’s be honest — dating apps can feel a little repetitive, so anything that stands out (in a good way) is already a win. But of course, not every line will land with every person, which is part of the fun. The goal isn’t to script your personality, but to give yourself a starting point that feels playful, bold, and even a little cheesy.

So if you’re tired of boring openers and ready to bring some fun energy into your dating app matches, you’re in the right place. Here are 20 funny and flirty pickup lines that might just earn you a reply — and maybe even a date.

Flirty & Funny Dating App Messages To Send:

Are you the type to share fries, or do I need to order my own? I would propose we go to the movies, but they wouldn’t let you in…no outside snacks allowed. If we had a free flight tomorrow, where are we going? Well, here I am…what are your other two wishes? Ugh, I forgot my library card — can I still check you out? My phone’s broken, it doesn’t have your number in it. Your hands look heavy. Want me to hold it for you? The world is flat — kiss me if I’m wrong. I just wanted to let you know that you have some cute on your face. I saw you on Spotify listed as the hottest single. Did we have a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry. You’re so fine I forgot my pickup line. I bet you’re even more attractive in real life. When can I find out? Truth or date? Oops, I mean dare. I usually go for 8s, but I’ll settle for a 10. There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off of you. I bet you dinner that you won’t give me your number. Do you have sunburn, or are you always this hot? So, do you have any good pickup lines? Aww, you’re so considerate to let me start the convo.

At the end of the day, the best pickup line is the one that feels natural coming from you. These are here to spark ideas, not box you in — so feel free to add your own twist on them. Confidence, humor, and authenticity will take you much further than any perfectly crafted one-liner. And if a line flops? No biggie — there’s always another match, another message, and another chance to whip out your list of opening lines.