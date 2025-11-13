Make A Move On The Apps With These Flirty First Messages

If I had a dollar for every time a guy on a dating app messaged me, “I thought this was Hinge, but clearly it’s a museum because you’re a work of art,” I’d have enough money to buy myself dinner and drinks after that conversation inevitably goes nowhere. Let’s be honest — dating apps can sometimes feel like a broken record. Same lines, same energy, same matches that just sit there collecting dust because no one bothers to message first. So, don’t worry, bestie, I’ve compiled an extensive list of 44 flirty first messages for dating apps to send to a match — tried and true.

Because here’s the thing: it’s almost 2026 (screaming, crying, and throwing up) and hot girls make the first move. There’s just something so attractive about a woman who takes control and messages first with enough confidence to make heads turn. Plus, crafting that first message is lowkey fun. It’s a chance to show off your human, creativity, and flirt game — basically, a surefire way to stand out in a sea of “hey ur hot” and heart-eye emojis.

So, why wait around for someone to send yet another recycled pickup line when you could be the one making the first move? Whether you’re looking for a serious relationship, a casual situationship, or just a fun hookup, you might as well have some fun with it. Looking for a flirty message to send to a new dating app match? I’ve got you covered — here are 44 flirty messages to send to that match, guaranteed to either get your meal paid for or get you laid (or both!). Go be the reason someone’s screen time spikes.

44 Flirty First Messages For Dating Apps:

Hi. I think you’re hot. That’s it, that’s the message. Be honest, are you as cute in real life, or is this just false advertising? I was gonna wait for you to message first, but patience isn’t my strong suit. So, when are we going on our first “We met on Hinge” date? I was gonna start with a cheesy pickup line, but I like you too much already. You give off “kiss me rn” energy. I’m already mentally planning our date, hope that’s not weird. You look like trouble. Unfortunately, I love trouble. Are you free this week, or should I start manifesting you harder? My heart says “text him,” but my brain says “don’t.” Guess who won. I’ll give you three guesses to guess what my fave position is. Don’t worry, I don’t bite… unless you’re into that. I don’t usually message first… but you’re hot, so exceptions were made. You look like someone who’d be really good at kissing. Just saying. You looked too good not to swipe. I had to risk it. Not to be dramatic, but you might be the hottest person on this app. So, where should we tell our parents we met? Tell me your zodiac sign so I can decide how much to trust you. Do you come with a warning label, or should I just find out myself? I feel like you’d look really good holding my hand. Or on top of me — your choice. You’re hot. I’m bored. Let’s fix both of our problems. OK, your move — how are we starting our love story? I have to be honest: your smile made me forget my pickup line. OK, I made the first move. Your turn. I have a type, and unfortunately, you’re it. What are the odds we skip the small talk and go straight to drinks? Are you free tonight, or should I keep pretending to be mysterious? You look like someone I could accidentally catch feelings for. I’m not really sure how this app works — do we get married now? Not to be dramatic, but you’re the hottest person I’ve seen on here. I feel like we’d be the couple everyone hates because we’re too cute together. Are you gonna ask me out or just keep admiring me through your screen? I’m bored. Wanna change that? So… what are you doing later (besides thinking about me, OFC). You seem like someone I’d end up flirting with way too much. If we go out, I promise to behave. Until the third drink. Don’t freak out, but I thiiiink I have a crush on you. I get the feeling we’d look really good in bed together. Let’s skip the small talk. Tell me your go-to makeout song. You seem like someone I could flirt with for hours. I was lowkey hoping for a beach wedding. Does that work for you? I’ve been working on a new magic trick: making your clothes disappear. Wanna test it out with me? I’d ask what you’re doing later, but I already know what I’d suggest (me!). #needdat

So go ahead, make the first move. Worst case? You get left on read. Best case? You get laid. Happy swiping!