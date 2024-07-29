Before Hitting The Clubs For Brat Summer, Don’t Forget To Pack These Drug Safety Tools

Content warning: This piece discusses date rape drugs and overdose. Kicking off Brat Summer with fun nights out sounds like the best way to blow off steam from a long, treacherous school year — if you’re 21+, of course. While it’s always great to let loose with friends, it’s always important to be prepared when it comes to your safety.

Unfortunately, when you’re spending a night at the bars or clubs, any and all food or drinks are susceptible to getting spiked. Date-rape drugs like Rohypnol, GHB, and ketamine are among the most commonly used because they’re not easily detected or obvious — and often, victims don’t remember being drugged until hours later.

According to a survey conducted by the American Addiction Center, out of the 969 people surveyed, 44% of men and 56% of women consumed spiked drinks or food unknowingly in 2023— and on top of that, 37% had their food and drinks spiked multiple times. Spiking rates are especially prevalent among college students — where the most partying seems to take place — so it’s important that you take extra precautions by packing drug safety tools.

If you’re not familiar with the kinds of drug safety kits out there, I’ve compiled a list of products that can identify whether your drink has been drugged or not, as well as preventative tools to keep on hand. These preventive measures can make you feel more comfortable going out, and can even become a lifesaver in complicated situations.

Narcan Nasal Spray ($45) narcan This nasal spray is a great treatment that’s designed to reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency in about two to three minutes. It’s the same brand that’s used by first aid responders, which says a lot about how effective and quick this treatment works. During emergencies, people are bound to panic, so it helps that the product isn’t overly complicated to use. When administering the nasal spray, the victim should lay on their back with their chin tilted up, and then the nasal spray should be inserted into either nostril before pressing the plunger firmly. Notifying emergency services is the next step, and you can also administer more doses of the spray if necessary. See On Amazon Spiked Drink Strips ($16) testmydrink Additionally, spiked drink strips are also great for detecting GHB or ketamine in your drink. Each of these matchbook-style units contains eight test strips, and all you have to do is put a drop of your drink on each of the two test areas on a single strip. If the pink area turns blue or the yellow area turns orange, then your drink has been spiked. See On Amazon Fentanyl Test strips ($7) BTNX This rapid response test strip is an easy, cost-effective dipstick test that will detect any fentanyl above 200 ml. To use them, you have to dip the strip into water containing a small amount of well-mixed drug residue. After waiting five minutes, results indicating a single red line means that fentanyl is present, whereas two red lines mean that it isn’t; this product can be used to screen any street drug like stimulants and opiates, which makes it all the more effective. See On Amazon DrinkCheck wristband ($8) xantus Another product similar to drink test strips is a Drinkcheck wristband. This detects any GHB in your drink, and it offers a more effective way of testing without having to dig around for your individual strips (plus, wristbands are fashionable). To use it, all you have to do is add three to four drops of your drink onto the test spot, rub it in gently, and wait 10 seconds. If the area turns blue, then this means your drink is spiked; if it’s yellow or light green, then your drink is free of any drugs. See On XANTUS Silicone drink covers ($12) beverage condom Another convenient preventative measure are silicone lids, which can easily be placed over your drink. The bonuses that come with Xanus’s lid are its transparency, reusability, and the fact that silicone doesn’t absorb liquid — it doesn’t get wet and can be dried off quite easily, which makes it more effective. See On Amazon

All of these products are great to have when you’re out partying, as they can easily save you or your friends from certain dangers. Quick, easy, and convenient, these products are just what you need for summer clubbing. Stay safe!

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).