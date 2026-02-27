Turns Out, Drinking Hot Water Might Be The Secret To Not Getting Sick This Semester

I don’t know if it’s just me, but the traditional Chinese medicine practice of drinking hot water in the morning has been all over my FYP — and for good reason. Not just because it’s a way easier to prepare than your typical cup of hot coffee, but because of the countless health benefits drinking hot water has on our bodies. And, as someone who’s been drinking hot water every morning for the past couple of months, I can safely assume I’ve dodged some serious colds because of it.

The trend is exactly what it sounds like: opting for hot water over cold. The trend took off after a Chinese-American TikTok user, Sherry Zhu (@sherryxiiruii), began posting videos teaching non-Chinese viewers how to “become Chinese” through lifestyle choices. In traditional Chinese medicine, drinking hot water can reap many benefits — including increased blood flow, sleep quality, and digestion.

But the number one thing I’ve — and other folks have — noticed? A stronger immune system. As someone who can simply stand within a few inches of an unsanitized pole and get sick, I was able to avoid coming down with the cold my entire house got (seriously, you’d have thought it was the plague). But how exactly does it work?

How does hot water help your immune system?

First and foremost, it’s important to note that there is no strong scientific evidence that suggests hot water is necessarily better than cold water, says registered dietician and nutrition consultant Amy Davis. “Drinking hot water first thing in the morning is a practice that is fundamental to Ancient Chinese Medicine,” she says. “Anecdotally, many people say this warm beverage is soothing, helps clear congestion, promotes good digestion, and leads to relaxation.”

Drinking hot water doesn’t necessarily boost the immune system itself, but rather with the help of its other benefits — namely, hydration. “Hydration is an important factor in the immune system and overall health,” Davis says. “It’s crucial for circulation, removing waste, and protecting the mucous membranes.” In other words, staying hydrated can indirectly boost your immune system.

Drinking hot water when you are sick, however, can help ease some of the symptoms. “Drinking hot lemon water can help soothe digestion and throat discomfort once you’re sick,” Davis says.

But adding lemon, even salt, to your hot water on a daily basis isn’t a bad idea, either. “Adding lemon to water can add trace amounts of Vitamin C, and may also help keep you more regular,” she says. “Salt adds sodium, an important electrolyte.” Personally, I squeeze a little bit of lemon and a pinch of salt into my hot water every morning, and it really only takes a few extra seconds to do (and tastes like tea). That said, for most people who eat a balanced diet in the first place, “these nutrients are easy to get elsewhere in larger amounts,” Davis says.

When is the best time to drink hot water?

When it comes to the best time of day to drink hot water, the most popular practice is in the morning. “This rehydrates you after a night of sleep and can aid in keeping you regular,” Davis says. “[But] it can also be a relaxing part of a wind-down routine at night before bed.”

While drinking hot water has its benefits, the most important thing you can do to keep yourself from falling ill is having healthy lifestyle practices in the first place. “Healthy lifestyle practices like adequate sleep, frequent hand washing, and a nutritious, balanced diet play a much larger role in staying well,” Davis says. Hot water is just a small, soothing addition to keeping yourself healthy.

For me, drinking hot water in the morning, especially as a routine, has kept me much more hydrated, especially during the school year. I’m definitely someone who forgets to drink water throughout a full day of classes, so having a good glass or two in the morning has been a good start to drinking enough water every day. But, honestly? Drinking it cold is just as good. “Overall, drinking water, whether it’s hot or cold, helps your body stay healthy and hydrated,” Davis says.

With all that said, it’s important to remember that what works for some might not work for all. There’s no harm in giving hot water a try (of course, unless it’s too hot). As I said, it can help you get into a rhythm and make sure you’re keeping yourself hydrated enough in the first place to maintain a good immune system. And, if all it takes is a glass of hot water every morning to avoid a stuffy nose and sore throat — why not give it a try?