Warning: These Bachelorette ‘Jeopardy!’ Questions Are Dirty

Planning a bachelorette party is not for the weak — especially when it comes to planning what games to play. And while the basic games like icebreakers, trivia, and drinking challenges are good for a while, there’s no shame in spicing things up a little. So, if you’re looking to bring the heat, these dirty bachelorette Jeopardy! questions are the way to go.

To play, the bride and her group pick cards from the deck containing the questions. The host tracks scoring on a separate sheet, and participants move up the scoreboard with each correct answer to compete for a prize at the end. If a player gets a spicy question wrong, they must take a drink (if they’re 21+, of course). To play online, you can easily set up a virtual version using a digital game board template or a slide deck — both of which can be built out on Canva, or purchased on Etsy — that you can screen-share with the bridal party.

Coming up with dirty Jeopardy! questions is no easy feat — but don’t worry, I’ve got you. Now, without further ado, I give you 40 curated dirty Jeopardy! questions to make your bachelorette trip unhinged, hilarious, and just the right amount of dirty.

40 dirty Bachelorette Jeopardy! Questions:

Who made the first move on the bride? On a scale of 1 to 10, how bad was the bride’s first kiss? Who was the bride’s first one-night stand? Where is the wildest place the bride has had sex? What is the most attractive thing the bride thinks their partner wears? What is the bride’s biggest role-play fantasy? What is the bride’s favorite sexual position? Where’s the first place the bride hooked up in public? If you, the bride, had to pick a celebrity to third wheel their honeymoon, who would it be? What is the bride’s go-to sex song? What TV show gets the bride in the Netflix and chill mood? Who is the bride’s internet heartthrob, and what are you sexting them? Which Sex and the City character is the bride? If the bridal party were to go on Love Island USA, who does the bride think would get under the covers first? Which Off-Campus character would the bride smash? How many times has the bride gotten freaky in a single day? Who is the bride’s celebrity hall-pass? What is the bride’s favorite sex toy? How many people has the bride kissed in one night? Who was the bride’s best kiss? Is the bride dominant or submissive? Who was the bride’s best hook-up? Who is the bride’s celebrity crush? What is the bride’s biggest sexual turn-on? What is the wildest thing the bride has searched in the past week? What is the bride’s favorite thing about their partner? Who is the bride’s most unhinged “hear me out”? What is the bride’s body count? What is the bride’s biggest secret turn-off in bed? What is the bride’s most chaotic hookup story? If the bride could use any condiment as lube, what would it be? What is the bride’s greatest guilty pleasure in bed? What is the longest the bride has gone without sex? What song gets the bride “in the mood” the most? What is the bride’s go-to pick-up line? What is one thing the bride would never do in the bedroom? What is the bride’s least favorite sexual position? Where was the bride’s first kiss? What is the bride’s biggest kink? Who was the bride’s hottest ex?

Anyone else blushing? Just me?