15 Dirty Halloween Pickup Lines To Use On Your Boo This Halloweekend

If there’s ever a season to get bold, it’s spooky season. With Halloween around the corner, you might feel more empowered than usual to make a move on your crush, or even that cute stranger who caught your eye at the Halloweekend party — and that’s where these dirty Halloween pickup lines come in. Whether you say them IRL or send ’em over text, they’re sure to add some spice to the season.

I don’t know about you, but a good pickup line almost always works on me. Sure — they can be a bit cheesy, but for the most part, they’re forward enough in a way that feels playful and fun. And while your typical pickup lines are pretty innocent, these dirty conversation-starters are anything but. However, they still have a fun and playful edge that lets your partner, crush, or one-night stand know that you’re down for a good — and dirty — time. And, obviously, they’re all Halloween-themed. (There’s nothing like a good spooky season pun to really get me goin’.)

So, if you’re looking for a sign to get bold this Halloween, then look no further. Here are 15 dirty Halloween pickup lines to try on your Halloween boo! (Get it?)

15 Dirty Halloween pickup lines:

  1. Want to see what I turn into at midnight?
  2. I love your costume — I bet it looks even better on the floor.
  3. Are you a vampire? Because I’d let you suck more than just my blood.
  4. You must be a haunted house, because I’m screaming inside you tonight.
  5. Is that a wand in your pocket, or are you just happy to see this witch?
  6. Are you dressed as Medusa? Because one look and I’m rock hard.
  7. My costume’s missing something — maybe your number?
  8. I wanna ride your broomstick.
  9. You’re so hot, I might rise from the dead just to get a piece of that.
  10. This isn’t a graveyard, but you’re waking the dead down there.
  11. I’m not a zombie, but I’d still eat you out — brains optional.
  12. Are you a spellcaster? Because every time I look at you, my clothes disappear.
  13. Let’s ditch the costumes and get into something more comfortable — like each other.
  14. It’d be a treat to see your tricks in bed later.
  15. You’re not a mummy, but I can think of one thing we can wrap up tonight. (Safe sex is hot, baby!)

Honestly, I’m blushing.

