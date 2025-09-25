Get Spicy (& Spooky) With These Halloween-Themed Never I Have I Ever Questions

Halloween is the holiday to get spooky — and spicy, too. Between spooky season dates, fall festivities with friends, and Halloweekend parties, there’s bound to be an opportunity for some flirtatious fun. And what better way to mix thrills, chills, and naughtiness than some dirty Halloween Never Have I Ever questions?

This game is a classic for a reason: It’s equal parts hilarious, revealing, and, yes, sometimes a little scandalous. But, if you don’t know how to play, let me catch you up to speed. Essentially, Never Have I Ever starts with everyone putting 10 fingers up and someone sharing something they’ve never done — for example, “Never Have I Ever dressed up in a couple’s costume.” Then, everyone in the group who has done that would put a finger down (or, if you’re 21+, take a drink). The premise of the game is to be the last person with a finger up — and, yeah, it gets pretty freaky.

In true spooky season fashion, these Never Have I Ever questions are designed to bring out all of the mischief you and your friends might have been hiding — and they’re all centered around Halloween. So grab a drink, dim the lights, and get ready to reveal secrets that would make even the ghosts in your haunted house blush.

25 Dirty Never Have I Ever questions for Halloween:

Never have I ever kissed someone in a costume I didn’t recognize. Never have I ever hooked up in a haunted house. Never have I ever played strip poker at a Halloween gathering. Never have I ever sent a flirty text to someone in a pumpkin costume. Never have I ever kissed someone behind a “trick or treat” mask. Never have I ever gotten caught making out at a Halloween party. Never have I ever had a Halloween fling that ended the same night. Never have I ever kissed someone during a scary movie. Never have I ever streaked during a Halloween party. Never have I ever flirted with someone dressed as a vampire or werewolf. Never have I ever given someone a lap dance at a costume party. Never have I ever made out with more than two people at a Halloween party Never have I ever hooked up in a graveyard (real or staged). Never have I ever played “spin the bottle” at a Halloween party. Never have I ever flirted with someone dressed as a sexy version of a scary character. Never have I ever had sex in a corn maze. Never have I ever had sex in a car on Halloween night. Never have I ever had a quickie at a Halloween party. Never have I ever sexted someone a Halloween costume photo. Never have I ever hooked up in my Halloween costume. Never have I ever hooked up with someone with their costume still on. Never have I ever flirted with someone in a terrible Halloween costume. Never have I ever had a Halloween-themed roleplay in bed. Never have I ever kissed someone with full face makeup on. Never have I ever made out with someone in a pumpkin patch.

So, how many fingers do you have up?