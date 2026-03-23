Yeah, waking up to a sweet good morning text from your lover is nice, but do you know what’s even better? Waking up to a spicy one from them. Let’s be real — flirty sexting is usually reserved for late night convos, but why should the time of day dictate when we get our freak on? IMO, the best way to start your day is with a dirty good morning text.

Starting off your morning with a bit of teasing and tension is a fun way to spice things up. Plus, you can keep the momentum building throughout the day. The day might seem longer, but it means it’ll make the moment you get to their place after a long day of work all the better, IYKWIM. Plus, what’s a better way to relieve the stress of a long day?

Sending dirty morning texts is the perfect way to follow up after a fun-filled night together or to build anticipation for seeing each other later. These texts are the perfect way to get your day — and you and your partner — going. Fair warning, though: sending these might leave you and your lover hot and bothered throughout the day and craving to get your hands on each other ASAP, so don’t send these unless you mind a long day.

However, keep any boundaries you and your partner have around sexting and dirty talk in mind! Just because sexting isn’t physical doesn’t mean consent and boundaries aren’t involved — they very much are. Consent is essential in every sexual situation! So, only send these texts if your partner or crush is matching your vibe — like if talking dirty is a regular part of your relationship, if you’re picking up where you left off from the night before, or if you have some spicy plans later on in the night.

So, start your day off on a spicy note with these 40 dirty good morning texts to send. Who knows — you might have something to look forward to once the sun starts to set.

40 Dirty Good Morning Texts To Send Your Crush:

Good morning! I’m about to hop in the shower — care to join me? I hope you had a lot of coffee this morning, because you’re going to need some for later. You’re like my coffee — steaming hot and the first thing I want in the morning. Good morning, who needs coffee when I have you to speed up my heart rate? Is it too early in the morning to be turned on? I woke up so hot this morning from dreaming of you all night. Good morning, I wish I were tangled up with you instead of my sheets. Good morning, I wish I were there so I could properly wake you up. Good morning! If you were here, we definitely wouldn’t be getting out of bed anytime soon. Woke up with the biggest grin thinking about last night. Woke up craving you, not coffee. If you’re craving something sweet for breakfast, I have a few ideas on what to eat. My morning alarm woke me up from a dream about you. Care to know what it’s about? I wish you were here so we could get some cardio in first thing in the morning. Rise and shine, but I wish we were rising and grinding. I wish I woke up with your head between my legs. Woke up with bed head — wishing I woke up with head in bed instead. Wishing I woke up with you inside me. I had the hottest dream about you last night. Wish you were here so we could have morning sex. I wish you were here so I could tease you before work. Morning glory would be so good right now. I wish we were waking up naked together. Woke up craving you. Having naughty thoughts about you right now… let’s make them a reality tonight. Do you want to come over tonight and make my dream I had last night come true? I wish you were here so we could make out on my counter as I make breakfast. I wish I could make you breakfast wearing nothing but an apron right now. I know something good you can eat for breakfast. Good morning, I woke up wanting you. You being here would be a perfect way to start my day. Woke up thinking about last night. Wanna come over for breakfast? I have something sweet you can eat. Getting dressed right now, but I’d rather you undress me. Still feeling a little tired… wishing you were here to wake me up. Good morning, tonight is already on my mind. Today already feels long, and it’s your fault. Just started my day, but I’m already counting the hours until I can get you alone. I can’t stop thinking about last night. Cracking eggs right now for breakfast, but I wish we were cracking instead.

I hope these texts get you going — I mean, your day going!